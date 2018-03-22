Buckle your seatbelts, kids: The world is hanging on by just a thread, and this very well could snap it.

Technically, it’s she. But the point still stands.

More from Fox News:

North Carolina State University instructor Mari Mycek – a vegan herself – published “Meatless meals and masculinity,” a scientific article on the “intersectional understanding” of manliness and eating greens, CampusReform.org reported.

After Mycek conducted 20 in-depth interviews with self-identified vegan and vegetarian men, she concluded they “uphold gendered binaries of emotion/rationality and current ideas of middle-class, white masculinity.”

She argues the meatless men contribute to unnoticed inequality and fall in line with a masculine identity because they used “masculine-coded discourses” by making a rational decision to avoid meat “based on scientific research rather than personal opinion or emotions,” which she argues would be expected from women.

“The men effectively engage in a feminized practice (eating only plants) but masculinize it, rather than feminize themselves and their consumption identities,” Mycek wrote, further arguing “masculinity receives its prestige, privilege and power in the US at the expense of women and femininity.”

Wow. Just … wow.

Trending

It’s official: Food is problematic. All of it.

To us, too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: masculinitytoxic masculinityveganismveganswhite masculinitywhite men