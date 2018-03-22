Buckle your seatbelts, kids: The world is hanging on by just a thread, and this very well could snap it.

Eating vegan diet promotes 'white masculinity,' sociologist argues https://t.co/NRUis8SDMF — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 22, 2018

They didn't finish the tweet. It was supposed to be "sociologist argues from within his padded cell as he rocked back and forth in his straight jacket." https://t.co/yNir2jrpH0 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 22, 2018

Technically, it’s she. But the point still stands.

North Carolina State University instructor Mari Mycek – a vegan herself – published “Meatless meals and masculinity,” a scientific article on the “intersectional understanding” of manliness and eating greens, CampusReform.org reported. After Mycek conducted 20 in-depth interviews with self-identified vegan and vegetarian men, she concluded they “uphold gendered binaries of emotion/rationality and current ideas of middle-class, white masculinity.” … She argues the meatless men contribute to unnoticed inequality and fall in line with a masculine identity because they used “masculine-coded discourses” by making a rational decision to avoid meat “based on scientific research rather than personal opinion or emotions,” which she argues would be expected from women. “The men effectively engage in a feminized practice (eating only plants) but masculinize it, rather than feminize themselves and their consumption identities,” Mycek wrote, further arguing “masculinity receives its prestige, privilege and power in the US at the expense of women and femininity.”

Wow. Just … wow.

Wtf did I just read — Brad (@brad_will12) March 22, 2018

what kind of weak minded dribble is this — Nick (@NicholasDiRusso) March 22, 2018

It’s official: Food is problematic. All of it.

What a bunch of BS — David Boyd (@boyddavc1) March 22, 2018

