Well now, we’ve heard everything.

Journalist, Democratic political consultant, and proud Resister John Aravosis has uncovered the truth about CNN — and we hope you can handle it:

CNN’s Inside Politics yet again has 3 actual independent journalists and one far-right Republican in their “journalist round table.” They NEVER have a democratic/progressive writer. Literally never. Please retweet, this is unprofessional and wrong. pic.twitter.com/eBxkxxhgFz — John Aravosis (@aravosis) March 22, 2018

Oh. Em. Gee. And there’s more!

(cont) There are a # of problems here.

1) CNN is equating actual independent journalists, including their own, with far-right partisan publications.

2) It’s incredibly biased to always include a GOP writer and NEVER include a Democratic one. Why isn’t @joanwalsh ever included? — John Aravosis (@aravosis) March 22, 2018

As I’ve said before, I am a huge fan of CNN. But this is glaring partisan bias, putting a conservative commentator on a panel of 4 people, when the other 3 are actual objective MSM reporters. And doing it once or twice a week! And NEVER putting a Dem on the panel. — John Aravosis (@aravosis) March 22, 2018

You guys. You guys.

"CNN is a right-wing plot" might be my new favorite conspiracy from the progressive fever swamps. https://t.co/zs2BsxC3E8 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 22, 2018

It’s amazing.

Guys, shut it down…. CNN is a right wing propaganda outlet https://t.co/TFZ3f3uuz1 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 22, 2018

What a time to be alive.

Wait is Mary Katharine Ham the "far-right Republican"??? — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 22, 2018