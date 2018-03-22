If you’re gonna go after Sarah Sanders for lying, your name should probably not be Josh Earnest:

Obama's White House press secretary slams Sarah Sanders: I "didn't make a habit of lying to the American people" https://t.co/zfj4srQ4Gk pic.twitter.com/L4OEfAHl54 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 22, 2018

More from the Washington Examiner:

Josh Earnest, who served as White House press secretary in the Obama administration, jabbed at current press secretary Sarah Sanders, suggesting in an email to Democratic voters that she frequently lies at the podium. Though Earnest did not directly address Sanders by name, he referred to his own role in the Obama White House and compared it to how the Trump administration “operates.” “When I was press secretary for President Obama, my strategy was simple,” Earnest said in the email sent out Thursday by the Democratic National Committee. “I spoke directly with the president and didn’t make a habit of lying to the American people. You and I both know that’s not how the Trump administration operates.”

If that’s isn’t a perfect example of the pot calling the kettle black, we don’t know what is.

Oh please. — The Biddle (@The_Biddle) March 22, 2018

But you did — Vince Salas (@VinceSalas3) March 22, 2018

He did indeed. Repeatedly. And he’s still doing it!