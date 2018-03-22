Because our government hasn’t spent enough of our money, the House just passed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill:

BREAKING: U.S. House passes $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown deadline looms https://t.co/TKgMgnEe0M pic.twitter.com/PYIx00JDlW — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 22, 2018

If this monstrosity makes it through the Senate and to Trump’s desk, and Trump signs it, he’s gonna have some serious explaining to do. Especially in light of this 2012 tweet dug up by author Brad Thor:

Our $17T national debt and $1T yearly budget deficits are a national security risk of the highest order. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

Unchecked spending is definitely a problem. Maybe Trump should do something about it. Like send that bill straight to the garbage where it belongs.

There is always a Tweet… https://t.co/RmUfwsml3R — Brad Thor (@BradThor) March 22, 2018