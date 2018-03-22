Because our government hasn’t spent enough of our money, the House just passed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill:

If this monstrosity makes it through the Senate and to Trump’s desk, and Trump signs it, he’s gonna have some serious explaining to do. Especially in light of this 2012 tweet dug up by author Brad Thor:

Trending

Unchecked spending is definitely a problem. Maybe Trump should do something about it. Like send that bill straight to the garbage where it belongs.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brad ThorDonald Trumpnational debtomnibusspending