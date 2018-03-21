As Twitchy told you earlier, the suspected Austin bomber has been identified as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt. And “Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani is breathing a sigh of relief. The fact that the suspect is dead is great and all, but the real good news is that he was a white guy:

If this terrorist bomber was a brown guy, my mom wouldn’t be able to leave her house for a week. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 21, 2018

Um … congratulations?

This an idiotic take. — Gianbattista (@dw2415) March 21, 2018

Nobody believes you. — Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) March 21, 2018

Oh yes the infamous 'backlash' that's over-exaggerated in the news, sweet take Kumail. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) March 21, 2018

Also sweet? His implication that swarms of racists are just champing at the bit for an excuse and a chance to attack women like his mom:

Ah, yes, because all white people are racist. How not racist of you, Kumail. https://t.co/v9aTTq97h5 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 21, 2018

Very nice.

And where exactly are these random attacks happening he’s talking about? I have a feeling if Muslims were being targeted after exert Jihad attack we’d hear about it. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 21, 2018

A Muslim lied about someone cutting off her head scarf and she’d banked like $200,000 and for the leader of Canada on board before the hoax was exposed. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 21, 2018

Call be crazy but if brown people were being run down by Hillbillies in pickup truck with rebel flags by the dozen after ever bombing the press would be running at that byline with their pants off furiously clutching at their tinkle. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 21, 2018