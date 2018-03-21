Apparently Amnesty International has had a lot of free time on their hands. Enough time to address Twitter “[violating] women’s human rights”:

"The violence and abuse many women experience on Twitter has a detrimental effect on their right to express themselves equally, freely and without fear." https://t.co/6RW90QhXfl — Select All (@selectall) March 21, 2018

More from New York Magazine’s Select All:

Amnesty International put out a report this week entitled “#ToxicTwitter: Violence and abuse against women online.” It analyzes what it is like to be a woman on Twitter and takes a closer look at the ways the platform fails to protect women against violence and abuse. Spoiler alert: It’s all bad. “The violence and abuse many women experience on Twitter has a detrimental effect on their right to express themselves equally, freely and without fear,” the study says. “Instead of strengthening women’s voices, the violence and abuse many women experience on the platform leads women to self-censor what they post, limit their interactions, and even drives women off Twitter completely.” To put it more bluntly, Amnesty International published a giant study detailing what most women who actively use Twitter could have already told you: Twitter can be a hostile and dangerous place if you’re not a man.

Sorry … “violence”?

lmao — Young David Legwand (@YoungLeggy11) March 21, 2018

"violence" — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 21, 2018

Did you just refer to tweets as "violence?" — Sam (@Sam_5thEstate) March 21, 2018

Yes.

Conducted with 86 subjects over 14 months, the study is eight chapters long and details a number of instances in which women and nonbinary people faced hate speech, violence, and threats on Twitter. A women’s-rights activist said she was told to drink floor polish after criticizing an actor in an Amazon ad. “I get harassment as a woman and I get the extra harassment because of race and being a black woman. They will call white women a ‘c*nt’ and they’ll call me a ‘n*gger c*nt’. Whatever identity they can pick they will pick it and use it against you,” journalist Imani Gandy said.

"An eight-chapter study… detailing the struggles of being a woman on Twitter." Amnesty International tackling the most pressing matters for women in the world. https://t.co/XEAtOxekg0 — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 21, 2018

Twitter can be a nasty place, to be sure. We’ve documented plenty of verbal abuse directed at women on Twitter — some of it from other women. But to equate disgusting, abusive tweets with violence is kind of a slap in the face to women who have been actual victims of violence.

Someone doesn't know what the word 'violence' actually means. — Jay Dubb (@MidasRex1998) March 21, 2018

I can't count how many times I've been called a certain word but I don't think I've been abused or suffered violence. — Jenny (@JCEdmund) March 21, 2018

How, exactly, does one experience violence over Twitter? You degrade real victims of violence everytime you conflate real violence with words. Don't do that please. You also degrade victims of stalking and harrassment because no one takes them seriously after "internet violence". — Burner Jones (@burner7711) March 21, 2018

Stop making sense!

If you have experienced violence on Twitter, please email me at [email protected] and explain how that's even possible https://t.co/mfwRekFtwW — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 21, 2018

My heart aches for those who experience violence on Twitter, the website we are required by law to browse, and never make our account private, or use the mute button — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 21, 2018

Snort.

But seriously. If words on Twitter constitute violence now, there are ways to fight back. So effective that even all those helpless women can use them!

There's this amazing thing called a "block." Use it, whiners. Written words are not violence. — HopeInTheUSA💖 (@HopeInTheUSA) March 21, 2018

Because women can't control themselves when it comes to reading and/or responding to tweets? That seems to be the implication of your message. There's this mute and block function you should know about… — A Dogma's Life (@BillyJoeBobJoeB) March 21, 2018

They could close their browser. — Bobby Hampshire (@BobbyHampshire2) March 21, 2018

We always have the choice to log off….. https://t.co/d3GLXHOmvQ — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 21, 2018