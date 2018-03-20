Yesterday, Ivanka Trump tweeted about her trip to Iowa to discuss workforce development:

It took Mother Jones editor in chief Clara Jeffery less than five minutes to tear her down:

Lookie Clara, empowering women!

Tearing down other women is totes cool if they’re the wrong kind of woman. That’s how this feminism thing works, right?

Bitterness and jealousy are very unbecoming, Clara. Women like you set a pretty crappy example for young girls.

