Yesterday, Ivanka Trump tweeted about her trip to Iowa to discuss workforce development:

Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realDonaldTrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/10md8d5tnz — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

It took Mother Jones editor in chief Clara Jeffery less than five minutes to tear her down:

This is Ivanka's dumbest photo op yet. lookie me, doing science. https://t.co/CM75mqZ8bk — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 19, 2018

Lookie Clara, empowering women!

I don't think @Ivankatrump can spell science. — ProfessingProf (@Professing_Prof) March 19, 2018

My kid played dress-up in a little lab coat like that when he was five. #arresteddevelopment runs in the Trump family — Catherine Doyle (@Catheri11234965) March 20, 2018

It’s Barbie Scientist! — Shauna M. Ahern (@glutenfreegirl) March 19, 2018

The fact that she actually thought posting a picture of herself as STEM Barbie was a good idea shows how absurd she is. — Jennifer (@jenniferenyc) March 20, 2018

Oh look at Princess Ivanka science-ing. Wait, where's the hashtag for her lippy? #ComplicitCrimson — farbiez (@farbiez) March 19, 2018

I thought she was just preparing her hourly Botox injection. — Harley J’s Mom (@harleymarketti) March 20, 2018

Tearing down other women is totes cool if they’re the wrong kind of woman. That’s how this feminism thing works, right?

Yay, feminism. 🙄 — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 20, 2018

"We want girls to get into science, and also this woman doing science is dumb looking." https://t.co/QcJX6xTl2C — Dan (@danieltobin) March 20, 2018

The “Left” is so hypocritical. You guys will hate anything associated with this family…what happened to the respecting woman thing? Guess it only applies to your idea of what a woman should be and think. — Darin (@Darin71147971) March 20, 2018

Lookie me, trashing an exponentially more beautiful and successful woman because bitter hag feminism https://t.co/FJFcOWpuap — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 20, 2018

Bitterness and jealousy are very unbecoming, Clara. Women like you set a pretty crappy example for young girls.

God forbid Ivanka put some focus on girls in science. You do realize she’s a Democrat, right, @ClaraJeffery? You & your little hen party get more ridiculous every day. 🙄 #JealousMuch https://t.co/LKetCGtdSQ — ⚾️ Astros Dee ⚾️ (@DeeInHouston) March 20, 2018

…so do you, or do you not, want positive images of women in STEM to encourage younger girls to get involved? — waveform55 (@aggiejammer08) March 20, 2018

This is actually a positive image for young girls. — MementoMāori 💀 (@MementoMaori) March 20, 2018

If it helps make #STEM cool for young girls then this is a good thing. Maybe the message is more important than the messenger. — Jeff Wittich (@jwittich) March 20, 2018