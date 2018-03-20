Ben Carson would like everyone to know that there’s a perfectly good explanation for the $31,000 dining set purchased for his office … and her name is Candy.

Testifying before a House committee this morning, Carson said the purchase was his wife’s idea:

Ben Carson on that $31,000 dining set: ”I left it with my wife…the next thing I …heard …was this $31,000 thousand dollar table had been bought.” — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) March 20, 2018

More from National Review:

Carson said his wife selected the “style and color” for the dining set and indicated the order was placed before he became aware of the price, at which point he “immediately” cancelled the purchase.

“I left it with my wife,” he said. “The next thing that I, quite frankly, heard about it was that this $31,000 table had been bought.”… After initially denying that Carson or his wife, Candy, were involved in the purchase in any capacity, a HUD spokesman acknowledged their role earlier this month after internal emails revealed they were both consulted. Hmmmm.

