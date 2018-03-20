In California Democratic congressional hopeful Mike Levin’s mind, this morning’s shooting at Great Mills High School should serve as a wake-up call. It’s time for some perspective, people!

Yet another tragedy this morning at Great Mills High School in Maryland. It’s time for every decent American to come to the table and stand for common-sense gun reforms. It’s time to stop blaming everything but guns for these tragedies.



Arming more teachers isn’t the answer. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) March 20, 2018

Notice anything?

As you blame everything but the attacker. https://t.co/xznCWuwSFY — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 20, 2018

Bingo. In the wake of every shooting, it’s pretty much inevitable that gun control proponents will lash out at lawful gun owners, the NRA, and the GOP. But holding the actual shooters accountable? Apparently that’s a bridge too far.

Please explain how a gun gets up and shoots people all by its self? — Richard Heine (@YJ4x4) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile, as today’s shooting demonstrated, having more armed staff in schools may not be the answer, but it may be an answer. A much better answer than punishing law-abiding gun owners.

Didn’t a good guy with a gun stop the bad guy? #GunsSaveLivesToo — kibitzer (@GuyCynical) March 20, 2018

SRO shot the shooter. Was the school a gun free zone? One more law didn't stop the criminal, a guy with a gun did. — Pete Kidder (@PeteKidder) March 20, 2018

Except, you know, an armed person on the scene was EXACTLY the answer this morning. Don't you dare forget – many kids will have dinner with their families tonight that otherwise wouldn't, had an armed protector not acted, unlike @browardsheriff — Protect & Defend Firearms Academy (@PDFirearms) March 20, 2018