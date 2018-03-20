In California Democratic congressional hopeful Mike Levin’s mind, this morning’s shooting at Great Mills High School should serve as a wake-up call. It’s time for some perspective, people!

Notice anything?

Bingo. In the wake of every shooting, it’s pretty much inevitable that gun control proponents will lash out at lawful gun owners, the NRA, and the GOP. But holding the actual shooters accountable? Apparently that’s a bridge too far.

Meanwhile, as today’s shooting demonstrated, having more armed staff in schools may not be the answer, but it may be an answer. A much better answer than punishing law-abiding gun owners.

