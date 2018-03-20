Stormy Daniels is proving to be a bit of a thorn in Donald Trump’s side, which has some people upset:

@StormyDaniels why don’t you just disappear. No one cares you were a slut and slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago. — mike magro (@inkedskindawg) March 20, 2018

Well, Stormy has a message for the haters and losers:

Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

That’s good news for CNN. If not for Stormy Daniels, they’d have nothing to talk about.

Stormy Daniels' polygraph confirms she had sex with Donald Trump, according to a 2011 report from the test https://t.co/cpUjlJNWr4 pic.twitter.com/EY4n4UP9Tm — CNN International (@cnni) March 20, 2018

Polygraphs about raw sex in 2011. Journalism at CNN. https://t.co/u0WFKeC3hI — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 20, 2018

Everything you need to know about journalism at CNN in one chyron pic.twitter.com/XMdhcLOeWO — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 20, 2018

CNN is on it!! pic.twitter.com/DoV95ODziS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 20, 2018

This chyron is like the start of a "walk into a bar" joke pic.twitter.com/a8vkpbMJGZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 20, 2018

Also the polygraph Stormy window is a nice touch pic.twitter.com/pI10ra5qSL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 20, 2018

This is an apple pic.twitter.com/qSP3pRnmat — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 20, 2018

We’d hate to see the banana.