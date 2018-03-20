Earlier today, Dana Loesch shared several tweets about the heroic School Resource Officer who took down the Great Mills High School shooter:

For noting that a good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun, Loesch was called “a gross, despicable human being” by sports writer Jeff Pearlman. Not to be outdone, ThinkProgress’ Aaron Rupar took his own turn sliming Loesch and the NRA:

You know what’s really sickening? The sound Aaron Rupar made when Loesch squashed him like the bug that he is:

Trending

He can’t justify it. So he’ll just run with it, full steam ahead:

Oh, please.

It’s hot garbage, is what it is. But what else would you expect?

