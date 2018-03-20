Earlier today, Dana Loesch shared several tweets about the heroic School Resource Officer who took down the Great Mills High School shooter:

REPORT: ‘Armed School Resource Officer’ Took Down Maryland High School Shooter https://t.co/JVnlu9J6vr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

“Our school resource officer who was stationed inside the school was alerted…he pursued the shooter, engaged the shooter, during which that engagement he fired a round at the shooter. Simultaneously, the shooter fired a round as well,” official says of Maryland school shooting pic.twitter.com/5nlwZovPkH — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2018

The gunman at a Maryland high school was shot and killed by a school resource officer, sheriff says https://t.co/RceQvppE00 — New York Post (@nypost) March 20, 2018

BREAKING: Sheriff: Resource officer fired at Maryland high school shooter who was fatally shot. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2018

For noting that a good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun, Loesch was called “a gross, despicable human being” by sports writer Jeff Pearlman. Not to be outdone, ThinkProgress’ Aaron Rupar took his own turn sliming Loesch and the NRA:

it's not even clear at this point that officer actually stopped the incident, and yet NRA is already exploiting it. Sickening stuff. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2018

You know what’s really sickening? The sound Aaron Rupar made when Loesch squashed him like the bug that he is:

“Exploiting” by reTweeting stories from news outlets? You need to learn word definitions. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

NRA spokesperson @DLoesch reacts to today's #greatmillshighschool shooting by sharing a story that frames it as "win for Trump." A victim is in critical condition. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/266pdzxo5k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2018

This is literally the link from the page and the image that came up. Don’t allow your rabid partisanship blind you to how Twitter works. https://t.co/gRPra7ZxXR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

The anti-gun lobby, who calls me a murderer seconds after any mass casualty incident because I choose 2A defense for me and my family, is livid at me for doing nothing more than reTweeting headlines from other news outlets about the Maryland resource officer. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

You blatantly editorialized a story from a source desperately lacking in credibility and is vehemently pro-Trump and you did so without knowing any of the facts. I think that falls under the purview of "exploiting" — Ian Nawalinski (@ian_nawa) March 20, 2018

How. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

Hi Think Progress writer @atrupar ! When will you retract your ridiculous smear and claim that I chose the metadata for a site I don’t write for? Here’s the helpful link: https://t.co/3vOY0WgD9R — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

I never said you write for the site. But it was your choice to share a story that is ahead of the facts and framing a tragic incident as a political "win" for Trump. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2018

Stop redefining what you said. You literally said that I chose the image that came up in the Tweet, thus the “framing” and as of such, implied I control all metadata for the site. You going to retract or continue with your ridiculous smear @atrupar ? https://t.co/6p8W2drBfX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

The "Win for trump?" text is lifted from the meta-data of the page; it's not part of Dana's authored Tweet. Besides, (as the story developed?) the meta-data has changed. It may be the case that an actual editor set the present data, and that the earlier data was generated. pic.twitter.com/EMABKw0GKd — Sampson (@jonathansampson) March 20, 2018

Waiting on that retraction, @atrupar . You accused me of selecting the image for this Tweet in an effort to attack me for sharing a story on the Maryland school resource officer. https://t.co/htlt12NISO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

To recap: Think Progress writer @atrupar is accusing me of configuring the Daily Caller website to choose this image of Trump. Can someone at @DailyCaller confirm to this Think Progress writer that I don’t work there and that’s not how metadata works? https://t.co/GYsB1OF53P — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

Keep in mind — @atrupar is smearing me because I dared to share a simple headline about the Maryland school resource officer. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

i said you shared a story prematurely framing a tragic shooting as a "win for Trump," which you did. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2018

How was this story “prematurely framed.” You literally accused ME of doing so. Justify your smear, Think Progress writer. https://t.co/3WAmnEI0z5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

He can’t justify it. So he’ll just run with it, full steam ahead:

NRA uses misleading talking points to prematurely exploit Great Mills High School shooting https://t.co/qq8AkDNJPc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2018

Oh, please.

This is a bit rich. pic.twitter.com/XFBPlwtLPt — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 20, 2018

It’s hot garbage, is what it is. But what else would you expect?