Writer Thor Benson, who has contributed to Rolling Stone, would like to make one thing perfectly clear: Socialism isn’t to blame for Venezuela’s complete collapse.
Whenever someone says "Socialism doesn't work. Just look at Venezuela." I just reply "Capitalism doesn't work. Just look at America."https://t.co/46HCAkfUZu
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018
Isn’t that cute?
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 19, 2018
That's because you're an idiot.
— Gary Figg (@gfigg42) March 19, 2018
America has income inequality, so capitalism doesn’t work? That’s what you’re going with, Thor?
I should also note that anyone who says the socialism line about Venezuela doesn't know a damn thing about what actually happened in Venezuela.
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018
Hate to break it to you, Thor, but what happened in Venezuela was socialism.
Huh… I guess I missed the part where folks are eating zoo animals in the U.S., or that the average Venezuelan has lost >20lbs over the last year…
— RFJ (@amaoesquerda) March 19, 2018
You definitely missed the point of the tweet. That's for sure.
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018
Maybe you didn’t do a very good job of expressing a “point.”
— Rafael “Beto” Liberty (@LibertyZac) March 19, 2018
The point was not that the examples are equivalent. The point was that many who look for an example of how socialism has failed: 1. Pick an example of a country that didn't even fail because of socialism. 2. Ignore how capitalism in America has failed in many ways. etc etc
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018
Bless his heart.
Furthermore, it's generally dumb to generically blame either system for very complex problems. I don't think pure socialism or pure capitalism work, but that's beside the point.
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018
The only point we’ve seen is the one on Thor’s head.
I’m pretty comfortable and not eating rabbits.
— Tom (@ThisIsMajorTom2) March 19, 2018
The winner has toilet paper and non-hamster hamburgers.
— Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) March 19, 2018
For those keeping score at home, the winner is capitalism.
What world are you living in?
— Tomen1953 (@tomen1953) March 19, 2018
You don't know a damn thing about what actually happened in America, either. https://t.co/K6vTntHVgq
— ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) March 19, 2018
Something tells us that Thor doesn’t know a damn thing about a lot of things.
I love how you only judge free markets based upon not meeting some perfect ideal, while you will let socialism degrade entire populations, because their hearts are pure, or something.
— Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) March 19, 2018
Just adorable, isn’t it?