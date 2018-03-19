Writer Thor Benson, who has contributed to Rolling Stone, would like to make one thing perfectly clear: Socialism isn’t to blame for Venezuela’s complete collapse.

Whenever someone says "Socialism doesn't work. Just look at Venezuela." I just reply "Capitalism doesn't work. Just look at America."https://t.co/46HCAkfUZu — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018

lol https://t.co/QFAsZONMQ8 — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 19, 2018

That's because you're an idiot. — Gary Figg (@gfigg42) March 19, 2018

I should also note that anyone who says the socialism line about Venezuela doesn't know a damn thing about what actually happened in Venezuela. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018

Huh… I guess I missed the part where folks are eating zoo animals in the U.S., or that the average Venezuelan has lost >20lbs over the last year… — RFJ (@amaoesquerda) March 19, 2018

You definitely missed the point of the tweet. That's for sure. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018

Maybe you didn’t do a very good job of expressing a “point.” — Rafael “Beto” Liberty (@LibertyZac) March 19, 2018

The point was not that the examples are equivalent. The point was that many who look for an example of how socialism has failed: 1. Pick an example of a country that didn't even fail because of socialism. 2. Ignore how capitalism in America has failed in many ways. etc etc — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018

Furthermore, it's generally dumb to generically blame either system for very complex problems. I don't think pure socialism or pure capitalism work, but that's beside the point. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 19, 2018

I’m pretty comfortable and not eating rabbits. — Tom (@ThisIsMajorTom2) March 19, 2018

The winner has toilet paper and non-hamster hamburgers. — Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) March 19, 2018

What world are you living in? — Tomen1953 (@tomen1953) March 19, 2018

You don't know a damn thing about what actually happened in America, either. https://t.co/K6vTntHVgq — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) March 19, 2018

I love how you only judge free markets based upon not meeting some perfect ideal, while you will let socialism degrade entire populations, because their hearts are pure, or something. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) March 19, 2018

