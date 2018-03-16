Colin Kaepernick is a grade-A douchebag, but there’s gotta be someone better to call him out than … OJ Simpson?

More from TMZ:

O.J. Simpson says he agrees with Donald Trump — Colin Kaepernick “made a mistake” taking a knee during the national anthem … and completely disrespected the American flag.

“I think Colin made a mistake,” Simpson told The Buffalo News … “I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.”

“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be.”

FFS.

Trending

We never thought we’d say this, but we actually can’t wait to hear what Kaepernick has to say.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American flagColin KaepernickO.J. Simpson