Colin Kaepernick is a grade-A douchebag, but there’s gotta be someone better to call him out than … OJ Simpson?
O.J. Simpson Rips Colin Kaepernick, 'Bad Choice Attacking the Flag' https://t.co/gQ0rYCWlWX
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 16, 2018
More from TMZ:
O.J. Simpson says he agrees with Donald Trump — Colin Kaepernick “made a mistake” taking a knee during the national anthem … and completely disrespected the American flag.
“I think Colin made a mistake,” Simpson told The Buffalo News … “I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.”
“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be.”
FFS.
Really bruh?! pic.twitter.com/JIRPZta8or
— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 16, 2018
— Darnell Jackson (@Mr_D_Jack) March 16, 2018
"I can think of at least two better targets to attack." https://t.co/GPtGWn2gIl
— Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 16, 2018
the gloves are off! https://t.co/bueqk8qPg9
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 16, 2018
if he takes a knee, it means guilty
— Nino (@baldingschemer) March 16, 2018
O.J. really cut Colin deep here. Sliced him to bits. https://t.co/HLAVjgAyjF
— Chris (@forewit) March 16, 2018
"Bad choice attacking the flag…I woudlve stabbed it 39 times."
— △kemando△ pelo ⚰🔥☁ (@nahthankya) March 16, 2018
"I would never attack the flag, but IF I did it…" — O.J. Simpson
— Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 16, 2018
Yes, let's definitely have OJ Simpson join the debate on the fairness of the criminal justice system. That would be very 2018. https://t.co/A0SyngFggi
— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 16, 2018
2018 understood it couldn't compete head on against 2017 and 2016, so it's bringing it's own unique style to the Weirdness Games. And I like it. https://t.co/lDLThsAD94
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 16, 2018
Everyone who has murdered their wife, please sit down and shut up https://t.co/wQWaeghFQ7
— jon rosenberg 😘 (@jonrosenberg) March 16, 2018
We never thought we’d say this, but we actually can’t wait to hear what Kaepernick has to say.
How has Kaepernick not shot back at this yet? HOW? https://t.co/luZT18MII7
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 16, 2018
Tomorrow's headline "Colin Kaepernick Rips OJ Simpson: 'Bad Choice Murdering Your Wife.'"
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 16, 2018