While students across the country were participating in #NationalWalkoutDay, the NRA tweeted this:

In response, Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch tried to knock the NRA down a couple of notches. Unfortunately, this was the best he could do:

Oh, please.

*pats this moron on his shiny bald head* https://t.co/gHWLv1NHUZ — RBe (@RBPundit) March 16, 2018

Shame on Rep. Deutch.

When you have to LIE to try and force your message on others, you know your real message sucks. You need to focus your attention of the FAILURES of FBI, police and school admins as to why this happened. NRA had no dog in this game, but you KNOW this. 🤔😉🤫 pic.twitter.com/qVpB88AP91 — 🌟TheAwakeningBegins🌟 (@trumps_all) March 16, 2018

@TedDeutch. That is a very irresponsible thing to say. Understand the problem and understand history before labeling others and casting stones. You may learn something useful along the way. — Deplorable Crumb (@ChuckSailer) March 16, 2018

Did he say that during 1 of the 39 interactions your state’s law enforcement had with him before he murdered 17 people? Or was this a part of the statement reported to the FBI before he murdered 17 people? How are you a congressman? — VinV (@VinV555) March 16, 2018

Exit question:

@TedDeutch if you're so in touch with his quotes, what did you do when he called himself a future school shooter? — Matt Burton (@Mburton1967) March 16, 2018

