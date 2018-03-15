As Twitchy told you, a bunch of nitwits didn’t even wait for the bodies to cool before blaming Donald Trump for the deadly FIU pedestrian bridge collapse. But it’s not just random weirdos trying to draw a straight line from Trump to this tragedy. CBS News political reporter Katie Watson appears to be doing it, too:

So the Miami company behind the bridge that collapsed (Munilla Construction Management) has alleged connections to Paul Manafort. No, this isn't a joke. Manafort was apparently helping his client Yan Jiehe find U.S. construction firms ripe for acquisition.https://t.co/uvh2cuvTYr pic.twitter.com/ErMEtTLOKF — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) March 15, 2018

This post is from August of last year. Pictured are CMC execs, Manafort and Jiehe. — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) March 15, 2018

Yeah? And?

And this is relevant how??? — Joseph Wade Miller ✝️ of Texas (@J_Wade_Miller) March 15, 2018

I’m really struggling to see the relevance of this information. Can someone help me out here? https://t.co/EUs7cwQpXR — Heather (@hboulware) March 15, 2018

Yeah, because that is definitely what is important about this. pic.twitter.com/xqTiULdUat — All Hope is lost (@ModerateOkie) March 15, 2018

When your Trump Derangement Syndrome has reached this stage it’s time to seek professional help… https://t.co/EUs7cwQpXR — Heather (@hboulware) March 15, 2018

This bridge literally just collapsed and you are trying to throw out some connection to Trump ergo Manafort with NO INFORMATION and NO EVIDENCE? You people are really sick. You need serious help. — Tracey (@TraceyLeigh02) March 15, 2018

Can’t wait for the next big scoop:

BREAKING: Bridge construction workers ate lunch at McDonalds. Trump also likes McDonalds! — FancyBanana (@FancyBanana2) March 15, 2018

