Amanda Renteria, former political director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and current California Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is coming out swinging against Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Today, I am calling on Gavin Newsom to step down from his position as Lieutenant Governor. Someone with a history of sexual misconduct in the workplace doesn’t deserve to hold elected office in California. /1 pic.twitter.com/k1s6YRmkfK — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

We are at a key moment in history. People around the country have stepped up to tell their #MeToo stories and demand change. /2 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Inspired by these courageous women, I went public with my own #MeToo story weeks ago. /3https://t.co/PySCIAnml7 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

The most common response I received is “been there.” That’s because 81% of women report having experienced some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime. /4 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Sexual harassment and misconduct does serious damage. 31% of survivors experience depression/anxiety afterward. 1 in 10 of them will decide to quit their job or change duties as a result. Source: National Study, @genderhealth @StopStHarassmnt @RalianceOrg /5 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Almost daily, we see another headline about sexual misconduct in the workplace in politics. There is something wrong with the culture of politics, and a lot of people are being harmed by it. /6 pic.twitter.com/cHLK0zTmQc — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

One politician after another has been forced to step down due to a history of sexual misconduct, drinking alcohol with teenagers, or misusing their power. It’s unacceptable in public office, and Californians are demanding an end to it. /7 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

And yet, a candidate for the most powerful position in our state has a pattern of misusing his power in the workplace. /8 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

In 2007, @SFGate reported – Gavin Newsom had multiple sexual encounters with his appointments secretary while he was mayor. That employee’s husband was Newsom’s best friend and campaign manager. /9 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

The scandal was deceptively hidden from the public for more than a year. /10 https://t.co/GPiocB0OtT — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Newsom’s best friend lost his job, and his marriage was destroyed. The female employee lost her job and entered rehab. The Newsom administration used thousands of taxpayer dollars to cover counseling expenses for the employee. /11 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Gavin Newsom went on to run for higher office. /12 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Sadly, there’s more. @SFChronicle reported that Newsom, then a 38 yr old mayor, dated a 19 year old student. He took her to a city gala where she was photographed consuming alcohol. /13 https://t.co/H4Xwa04gwv — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

This pattern of misconduct is completely unacceptable. From Washington to California, citizens have begun calling out misuse of power wherever and whenever it happens. That’s why it’s time for Newsom to step down. /14 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

We must send the message to all powerful people that, the more power you hold, the more responsibility you have to protect others. And, no one should be afraid to speak truth to power anymore. /15 pic.twitter.com/yRPBux9OJ1 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Californians are rising up. They’re calling out elected officials who use their power to engage in sexual misconduct & ruin people’s lives. State Senator Mendoza is gone due to sexually suggestive behavior toward women and drinking with a 19 year old. /16 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Assemblyman Bocanegra recently stepped down due to his sexual misconduct as a staffer and elected official. /17 pic.twitter.com/QJGYOXDWLg — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

The next generation, which is stepping up to engage in politics for the first time, is speaking out and demanding better from us. /18 pic.twitter.com/htDgH30Pc3 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

We cannot go back. It is time for violators in the workplace to step down. Or, be forced out. /19 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

The most progressive state in the union will not go back to a time when we had to politely smile while promoting someone who has harmed his employees. No more. Not ever again. /20 — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to change things for future generations. We have learned the power of our voice. It’s finally time to exercise that power through real action. /end — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

The mayor of Nashville recently resigned due to a consenting affair less scandalous than this 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Amanda (@mrslion16) March 15, 2018

Across the country, women and men are calling out misuse of power. It's time to root it out wherever it happens. https://t.co/TDnxt1l9ju — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Who in CA didn't know that about Newsom? — David Thompson (@_mightytweets) March 15, 2018

Actually, most voters don't know. Even some reporters hadn't heard about the 19 year old. Also, a whole new gen of voters want misuse of power to end. https://t.co/BIK358SjRS — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Question of the week in #CAGov Democrat primary: does Gavin Newsom (SF Mayor at the time) having an affair with a subordinate (his secretary at the time) count as sexual misconduct? His rival Amanda Renteria says yes ⬇️ https://t.co/25WGfuuIZX — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) March 15, 2018

The impact to the workplace when bosses do this is harmful. The more power you have, the more responsibility you have to protect others. https://t.co/N0xFGnU9Ev — Amanda Renteria (@AmandaRenteria) March 15, 2018

Will Renteria’s demand for accountability result in Newsom stepping down? Stay tuned …