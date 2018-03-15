It’s nothing new for a celebrity to threaten to leave America over a Republican president. But for one to actually follow through? That’s pretty noteworthy:

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon is moving his family to Australia in part because he's fed up with Trump https://t.co/k8R3bhPooA — New York Post (@nypost) March 15, 2018

More from the New York Post:

Damon, 47, reportedly has purchased a property in Byron Bay, New South Wales, according to Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph. The home’s next door to a place owned by Chris Hemsworth — with whom Damon recently appeared in “Thor: Ragnarok.” A source exclusively tells Page Six: “Matt’s telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia” because the activist actor disagrees with Trump’s policies. The president’s frequently butted heads with liberal Hollywood A-listers including Meryl Streep. The source added, “Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting. He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.” Damon has four children with wife Luciana Barroso.

Does he need any help packing?

He miiiiight want to read up on Malcom Turnbull before booking that U-Haul https://t.co/Nx3m5YUXt4 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 15, 2018

Australia has a 45% tax rate for incomes over $180k. Wonder if he'll house his income there too?? Gonna go out on a limb and say no. https://t.co/sSFHUrpVk4 — Meech (@michi83) March 15, 2018

Shhhhhhh! Don’t try to discourage him!

Good riddance. — Already Rich (@AlreadyTooRich) March 15, 2018

Bye – take the rest of the self righteous celebrities with you PLEASE!!! — cleosbarge (@cleosbarge) March 15, 2018

Who’d’a thunk?

I think the Republic will endure, even if #MattDamon leaves — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) March 15, 2018

It looks like Donald Trump’s delivered on a promise after all — and it’s all thanks to Matt Damon!

America is great again https://t.co/gh736omMjb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2018

Update:

UPDATE: Matt Damon is Not Moving His Family to Australia to Get Away From Trump https://t.co/d5DAH1HDVc pic.twitter.com/Y6s20I8cxH — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 15, 2018

From Gossip Cop:

Matt Damon did not purchase a property in Australia, despite a new report falsely claiming the actor is moving his family to the country because he’s “fed up” with President Donald Trump. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk this fake news. We’re told there’s no truth to it. It was wrongly reported earlier this week that Damon bought a home in Byron Bay, New South Wales, the same Australian coastal town where his friend Chris Hemsworth lives. The actor and his family have visited the region on several occasions, so they clearly have an affinity for it, but they haven’t purchase a home there. However, not only is the New York Post inaccurately reporting that Damon purchased a property in Byron Bay, but the outlet is also including a phony angle about Trump being the reason behind it. … There’s nothing accurate about any of this. A rep for Damon exclusively tells Gossip Cop, “Matt has visited Australia several times recently, but he has not bought a house there nor is he moving there.” As for the bogus Trump angle, that aspect was seemingly concocted because the outspoken actor has voiced his disapproval of the president on several occasions. In 2016, Damon admitted the idea of Trump becoming president made him “nervous.” And during a CNBC interview in January, Damon said Trump has a “lot of work cut out for him.”

Welp, so much for America being great again …