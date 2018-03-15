Lefty gun grabbers love to pretend that gun control isn’t about taking people’s guns away. We’ve known all along that that’s total B.S., so it’s nice to finally hear a progressive admit the truth:
I'm sick of progressive people telling 2A advocates "it's not like we're trying to take away your guns."
Like yea, I am.
— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) March 14, 2018
Her candor inspired others to come clean:
Same!
— Wendy Brandes (@WendyBrandes) March 14, 2018
Same.
— Andrew Hopkins (@AndrewHopkins86) March 14, 2018
I'm with you.
— Raymond Stone (@RayGStone) March 14, 2018
Hell yes Marisa! Thank you. Me too.
— Adam B. Zimmerman (@ABZimm) March 14, 2018
I am an advocate for repealing the Second Amendment. No part of our freedom depends on the populace having unrestricted and unsupervised access to firearms.
— Clyde A. Boenke (@ClydeBoenke) March 14, 2018
Dude, yes! That absolutely drives me insane. I am 100% in this to do an Australian style gun confiscation. I'm seeing too many progressives play the "don't piss off 2nd Amendment folks" game. That's bonkers to me.
— John Lam (@AnxiousPenman) March 14, 2018
Me too. I want the entire 2A amended to laws like Japan!
— Jamie Kelly 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Barkforlove1) March 14, 2018
Anti-2A here, too. Our right to feel safe in public places is more important than your right to bear arms, sorry. Find a new hobby.
— Cindy ☘ (@cindytpa) March 15, 2018
YES. This x 1000. Why are we afraid to say it?
— Espion Blanc (@espionblanc) March 15, 2018
It’s actually refreshing. Not surprising, but refreshing.
We know. https://t.co/tY8Imyby60
— ShoshCoin🌎 (@shoshido) March 15, 2018
It's ok. We know.
— Judge Smails (@JSmails) March 15, 2018
Oh, we know. It's not like you twerps are terribly subtle.
— Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) March 15, 2018
We know.
We were never fooled.
— Founders Ghost (@politiwars) March 15, 2018
Not even a little bit.
ok so propose an amendment then https://t.co/k3TNRS5ujl
— H (@Tark31) March 15, 2018
Well, good luck https://t.co/naCnzg1QMf
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 15, 2018
Molon labe. pic.twitter.com/ymEs3yPt28
— All Hope is lost (@ModerateOkie) March 15, 2019