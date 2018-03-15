Lefty gun grabbers love to pretend that gun control isn’t about taking people’s guns away. We’ve known all along that that’s total B.S., so it’s nice to finally hear a progressive admit the truth:

I'm sick of progressive people telling 2A advocates "it's not like we're trying to take away your guns." Like yea, I am. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) March 14, 2018

Her candor inspired others to come clean:

Same! — Wendy Brandes (@WendyBrandes) March 14, 2018

Same. — Andrew Hopkins (@AndrewHopkins86) March 14, 2018

I'm with you. — Raymond Stone (@RayGStone) March 14, 2018

Hell yes Marisa! Thank you. Me too. — Adam B. Zimmerman (@ABZimm) March 14, 2018

I am an advocate for repealing the Second Amendment. No part of our freedom depends on the populace having unrestricted and unsupervised access to firearms. — Clyde A. Boenke (@ClydeBoenke) March 14, 2018

Dude, yes! That absolutely drives me insane. I am 100% in this to do an Australian style gun confiscation. I'm seeing too many progressives play the "don't piss off 2nd Amendment folks" game. That's bonkers to me. — John Lam (@AnxiousPenman) March 14, 2018

Me too. I want the entire 2A amended to laws like Japan! — Jamie Kelly 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Barkforlove1) March 14, 2018

Anti-2A here, too. Our right to feel safe in public places is more important than your right to bear arms, sorry. Find a new hobby. — Cindy ☘ (@cindytpa) March 15, 2018

YES. This x 1000. Why are we afraid to say it? — Espion Blanc (@espionblanc) March 15, 2018

It’s actually refreshing. Not surprising, but refreshing.

It's ok. We know. — Judge Smails (@JSmails) March 15, 2018

Oh, we know. It's not like you twerps are terribly subtle. — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) March 15, 2018

We know. We were never fooled. — Founders Ghost (@politiwars) March 15, 2018

Not even a little bit.

ok so propose an amendment then https://t.co/k3TNRS5ujl — H (@Tark31) March 15, 2018