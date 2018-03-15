Lefty gun grabbers love to pretend that gun control isn’t about taking people’s guns away. We’ve known all along that that’s total B.S., so it’s nice to finally hear a progressive admit the truth:

Her candor inspired others to come clean:

Trending

It’s actually refreshing. Not surprising, but refreshing.

Not even a little bit.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlgun rightsgunsMarisa KabasprogressivesSecond Amendment