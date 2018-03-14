Students, teachers, and politicians (because of course) are taking to the streets for #NationalWalkoutDay today to honor the Parkland shooting victims push for gun control. But if they were actually interested in holding the guilty parties to account, they’d take Jim Treacher’s advice:

You should be marching in front of the @browardsheriff and the @FBI. You should be turning your backs on them. They're the ones who failed you. #NationalWalkoutDay — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 14, 2018

Bingo.

Reminder:

-45 calls made to shooter's home

-2 calls made to FBI

-Attacked parent/classmates

-Took bullets/knives to school

-Suicidal behavior on social media

-Called cops on himself

-Threatened to kill people

-Expelled for violence …but sure, blame the NRA/guns/GOP.#NationalWalkoutDay — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 14, 2018

The blame for the Parkland shooting belongs with Nikolas Cruz — and with those who failed to stop him.