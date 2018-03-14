Students, teachers, and politicians (because of course) are taking to the streets for #NationalWalkoutDay today to
honor the Parkland shooting victims push for gun control. But if they were actually interested in holding the guilty parties to account, they’d take Jim Treacher’s advice:
You should be marching in front of the @browardsheriff and the @FBI. You should be turning your backs on them. They're the ones who failed you. #NationalWalkoutDay
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 14, 2018
Bingo.
Reminder:
-45 calls made to shooter's home
-2 calls made to FBI
-Attacked parent/classmates
-Took bullets/knives to school
-Suicidal behavior on social media
-Called cops on himself
-Threatened to kill people
-Expelled for violence
…but sure, blame the NRA/guns/GOP.#NationalWalkoutDay
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 14, 2018
The blame for the Parkland shooting belongs with Nikolas Cruz — and with those who failed to stop him.