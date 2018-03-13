We know that CIA Director Mike Pompeo is already set to take over for the recently fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, but given Trump’s penchant for firing people, it’s probably not a bad idea to have a backup waiting in the wings.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE SECRETARY OF STATE pic.twitter.com/0CouhAMXMJ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 13, 2018

Perfect. Just perfect.

I love this. — THE DUKE OF SURREY (@samwrite) March 13, 2018

This is way too funny — David Gibson (@DaveGibson91) March 13, 2018

You win the internet today. Can't. Stop. Laughing. 😂 — Katie (@Ktmoodles) March 13, 2018

Coffee all over my laptop. Your fault. But worth it. pic.twitter.com/cc9ONJWYA4 — lizelizabethliz (@lizelizabethli1) March 13, 2018

So worth it.

Of course, since we’re watching “The Apprentice: White House Edition,” that kid probably shouldn’t get too comfortable, either.

Sure the kid can mow a lawn, but is he LOYAL? — BrentS (@BrentSuttles) March 13, 2018

In any event, since Trump is such a tremendous businessman, he should at the very least capitalize on his firing frenzy:

There's a market for bumper stickers saying "HONK IF YOU HAVEN'T BEEN FIRED FROM THE WHITE HOUSE BY TRUMP". — ShreddedReTweet (@ShreddedReTweet) March 13, 2018

