We know that CIA Director Mike Pompeo is already set to take over for the recently fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, but given Trump’s penchant for firing people, it’s probably not a bad idea to have a backup waiting in the wings.

Perfect. Just perfect.

So worth it.

Of course, since we’re watching “The Apprentice: White House Edition,” that kid probably shouldn’t get too comfortable, either.

In any event, since Trump is such a tremendous businessman, he should at the very least capitalize on his firing frenzy:

