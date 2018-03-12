Holly Marie Combs isn’t as busy these days as she used to be. Guess that’s why the “Charmed” and “Pretty Little Liars” actress has time to comb through Paul Ryan’s Twitter feed for incriminating photos like this:

It took her more than four and a half years to find it, but Combs is just disgusted:

Because nothing says “insensitive, out-of-touch, and stone-cold tone-deaf” like … fishing?

You should be more ashamed that you’re outraged by this photo. And speaking of insensitive:

Nice.

