Holly Marie Combs isn’t as busy these days as she used to be. Guess that’s why the “Charmed” and “Pretty Little Liars” actress has time to comb through Paul Ryan’s Twitter feed for incriminating photos like this:

Politicians don't always kiss babies. pic.twitter.com/qLVlBgcv3v — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) July 1, 2013

It took her more than four and a half years to find it, but Combs is just disgusted:

Insensitive, out of touch and stone cold tone deaf as per usual. Idiot. Happy Monday from the @GOP #VoteThemOut 🌊 https://t.co/0PDQJr8GmN — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) March 12, 2018

Because nothing says “insensitive, out-of-touch, and stone-cold tone-deaf” like … fishing?

That’s disgusting. They’re not objects we can play with. Big idiot. — Holly love (@RomaneGicquel) March 12, 2018

He makes me so ashamed to be from Wisconsin ☹️☹️☹️ — Haley Jean (@Its_Haleyyyyyyy) March 12, 2018

You should be more ashamed that you’re outraged by this photo. And speaking of insensitive:

I hope he catches some kind of fungus from kissing this poor fish. — Kathy Storer (@KatieStorer4) March 12, 2018

Nice.