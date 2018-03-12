You don’t know AARP … and if they have their way, you never will. Because it seems whoever’s running their Twitter account has gone on a blocking spree:

Dude.

What kind of marketing dumb asses block customers on Twitter, @AARP? — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 12, 2018

Was it something, you said? 😂😂😂 — ⚘Alice Sutton Ballard⚘ (@AliceBallard27) March 12, 2018

Man oh man, what did you do! LOL — 🐍 Jemma ︻╦╤─ (@Donadeedooda) March 12, 2018

Inquiring minds wanna know. Because whatever it was, apparently a lot of other people did it, too:

Same here, and I have never interacted with this account. The social media intern is playing with block lists. https://t.co/8Gdx3am7Re — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 12, 2018

I’m blocked by the AARP? Why? How odd. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 12, 2018

Wait. What did I do that got me blocked by the AARP? — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 12, 2018

Haha! Guilty by association? I have no idea who/what they are, never tweeted to/about them…blocked. 😁 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 12, 2018

HAHAHAH WHAT DID I DO?! I'VE NEVER EVEN TWEETED AT THE AARP. pic.twitter.com/ZUhze7JCDn — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) March 12, 2018

You're only young once, but you can be blocked by the @AARP forever. pic.twitter.com/jr0DAjnbGC — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 12, 2018

Blocked me and I'm a member — Willie Vanderbrink (@OilFart1) March 12, 2018

Ouch. That’s harsh.

Tfw @aarp blocks you, and you've never tweeted at them. Probably talked about raising the minimum age of social security one too many times. pic.twitter.com/L6oYtBwnNh — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 12, 2018

Maybe that’s it … though it’s not just conservatives who are getting the cold shoulder:

Okay, this is bizarre. I must be on some block list, because I have never had any interaction with @AARP and why would AARP block someone? This happens too often. But AARP? pic.twitter.com/0DXaIQKfOd — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 10, 2018

Blocked! Never even heard of them — Klee 🏳️‍🌈 (@kleephotography) March 10, 2018

Well, one thing’s for sure: If AARP can block anyone they feel like, shouldn’t we be able to do the same when it comes to them?

How does one block @AARP from forcing the mailman to deposit trash in one's mailbox? Asking for a friend. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 12, 2018

Tell your friend there’s actually something they can do:

Good to know.