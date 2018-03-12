You don’t know AARP … and if they have their way, you never will. Because it seems whoever’s running their Twitter account has gone on a blocking spree:
wut pic.twitter.com/JOKas2sAnD
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 12, 2018
Dude.
What kind of marketing dumb asses block customers on Twitter, @AARP?
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 12, 2018
Was it something, you said? 😂😂😂
— ⚘Alice Sutton Ballard⚘ (@AliceBallard27) March 12, 2018
Man oh man, what did you do! LOL
— 🐍 Jemma ︻╦╤─ (@Donadeedooda) March 12, 2018
Inquiring minds wanna know. Because whatever it was, apparently a lot of other people did it, too:
Same here, and I have never interacted with this account. The social media intern is playing with block lists. https://t.co/8Gdx3am7Re
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 12, 2018
Well WTF? lol pic.twitter.com/yNPKd7cx43
— Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) March 12, 2018
I’m blocked too. Weird. https://t.co/miR5X9bTDv
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 12, 2018
I’m blocked by the AARP? Why? How odd.
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 12, 2018
Wait. What did I do that got me blocked by the AARP?
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 12, 2018
Wow, never even heard of these guys. #AARP pic.twitter.com/hgAWDr8Fhj
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 12, 2018
Haha! Guilty by association? I have no idea who/what they are, never tweeted to/about them…blocked. 😁
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 12, 2018
HAHAHAH WHAT DID I DO?! I'VE NEVER EVEN TWEETED AT THE AARP. pic.twitter.com/ZUhze7JCDn
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) March 12, 2018
AAAAAAAAAAAAAARP pic.twitter.com/Jlir70Nhz9
— Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) March 12, 2018
You're only young once, but you can be blocked by the @AARP forever. pic.twitter.com/jr0DAjnbGC
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 12, 2018
Total Boomer move. pic.twitter.com/kODlGWI9CF
— Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 12, 2018
Blocked me and I'm a member
— Willie Vanderbrink (@OilFart1) March 12, 2018
Ouch. That’s harsh.
Tfw @aarp blocks you, and you've never tweeted at them.
Probably talked about raising the minimum age of social security one too many times. pic.twitter.com/L6oYtBwnNh
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 12, 2018
Maybe that’s it … though it’s not just conservatives who are getting the cold shoulder:
Okay, this is bizarre.
I must be on some block list, because I have never had any interaction with @AARP and why would AARP block someone?
This happens too often. But AARP? pic.twitter.com/0DXaIQKfOd
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 10, 2018
Blocked! Never even heard of them
— Klee 🏳️🌈 (@kleephotography) March 10, 2018
Well, one thing’s for sure: If AARP can block anyone they feel like, shouldn’t we be able to do the same when it comes to them?
How does one block @AARP from forcing the mailman to deposit trash in one's mailbox? Asking for a friend.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 12, 2018
Tell your friend there’s actually something they can do:
https://t.co/qPLRwsQ9eD https://t.co/V43ul9e8g6
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 12, 2018
Good to know.