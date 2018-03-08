Donald Trump has been very busy this afternoon, what with declaring a trade war and screwing over millions of Americans and all:

President Trump: We have to "protect and build" America's steel and aluminum industries, while being "flexible" with U.S. trade partners. pic.twitter.com/SaDkRpZ9jy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2018

President Trump: I am "defending America's national security" by introducing tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum. pic.twitter.com/qwqsOrhaRZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2018

President Trump: Factories were left to "rust" by previous administrations, says tariffs are fulfilling a campaign promise pic.twitter.com/O1sFGHVDd7 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2018

President Trump: American steel and aluminum industries have been "ravaged" by foreign competitors, it's been "an assault" on the U.S. economy. pic.twitter.com/DfOSg2nCQ3 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2018

President Trump signs steel and aluminum tariffs proclamation. pic.twitter.com/rBBwNa20rS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2018

Pres signs and displays proclamations authorizing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports: pic.twitter.com/qjEXhdICkj — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 8, 2018

Happy days are here again!

Tariffs are a tax increase on American workers and their families. The president’s decision today to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is disappointing, economically regressive and counterproductive. — Kay Coles James (@KayColesJames) March 8, 2018

Free trade is not an assault, you buffoon. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 8, 2018

Imagine being a member of the R majority in Congress who just fought for a year for tax reductions only to watch Trump undo your work two months later. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 8, 2018

As if the fact that Trump is endorsing an economic policy that’s doomed to fail isn’t cringeworthy enough, this happened:

"Your father, Herman, is looking down, he’s very proud,” Trump tells steel worker. "He’s still alive." pic.twitter.com/aZOLh6U0xj — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 8, 2018

Trump tells steel worker: "Your father, Herman, is looking down on you." "Oh, he's still alive," the steel worker responds. pic.twitter.com/xsw7tFIY40 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2018

President Trump: “Your father … is looking down, he’s very proud of you right now.” Local steel worker union president: “Oh, he’s still alive.” Trump: “Oh, he is? Then he’s even more proud of you.” pic.twitter.com/rLKIlMDzkr — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 8, 2018

Pres listens to steelworker Scott Sauritch recall hardships his father faced due to imports. "Your father is looking down and very proud of you," the pres assured him. "He's still alive," said the steelworker." "Hey, he's even more proud of you," said the president. pic.twitter.com/Iuwsrd97lB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 8, 2018

Ooooooof.

The one decent thing Trump at least tried to do…not where I would have planted my snarky opposition flag. https://t.co/koBixZZt5F — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 8, 2018

In fairness, the guy did make it sound like his dad had passed. https://t.co/IIUiIwAui3 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 8, 2018

Yeah … he’s still gonna have a tough time living this one down.

Cringe. — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) March 8, 2018

awwwwkkkkwwwaarrrdddd!!!! — Stacy Sanchez (@SanchezStacy) March 8, 2018

Donald J Biden https://t.co/EtgYyYaMUL — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) March 8, 2018

Trump is swiping from Biden now?

"His mom lived in Long Island for ten years or so. God rest her soul. And- although, she's- wait- your mom's still- your mom's still alive. Your dad passed. God bless her soul." — Biden to Irish P.M. Brian Cowen, March 17, 2010 https://t.co/16lwaqzS0c — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) March 8, 2018

Sigh.