It’s International Women’s Day, and as Twitchy told you yesterday, McDonald’s is paying tribute to all the ladies out there by flipping its signature “M” upside-down. But that gesture may prove to be even emptier than we thought if Wendy’s gets in on the action.
Why are we allowed to have a WcDonald's but not a Mendy's??
— it's andrew, from tweets (@amcnal) March 8, 2018
Good question!
So, is Wendy's gonna do a counter-stunt where they flip the W and make it Mendy's?
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 8, 2018
Waiting on the inevitable person to flip Wendy's into Mendy's.
— Billy Hile (@bhile1) March 8, 2018
Will these do?
YOUR MAGNUM OPUS SHALL NOT BE FORGOTTEN. I SALUTE YOU SIR. @shenanigansen #InternationalWomensDay #womensday #mendys #wendys pic.twitter.com/MqzicyHZmD
— Chria Norena (@poeticrat) March 8, 2018
Cant wait to celebrate #internationalmensday2018 @Wendys #mendys #spicycrispychickensandwich #InternationalWomensDay #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/nWyB0TFsMd
— samantha Tannenbaum (@sambamx0x) March 8, 2018
Wendy's has turned the W upside down as a "celebration of men everywhere." The public is stunned and doesn't know what to make of the move. pic.twitter.com/TyHbIORqNe
— nona (@trenodin) March 8, 2018
It’s no saggy boobs or anything. But all in all, not bad!
TFW everyone is talking about Mendy's. pic.twitter.com/CTP6LF3jdc
— Dr. Exposition (@DrExposition) March 8, 2018