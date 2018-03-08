It’s International Women’s Day, and as Twitchy told you yesterday, McDonald’s is paying tribute to all the ladies out there by flipping its signature “M” upside-down. But that gesture may prove to be even emptier than we thought if Wendy’s gets in on the action.

Why are we allowed to have a WcDonald's but not a Mendy's?? — it's andrew, from tweets (@amcnal) March 8, 2018

Good question!

So, is Wendy's gonna do a counter-stunt where they flip the W and make it Mendy's? — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 8, 2018

Waiting on the inevitable person to flip Wendy's into Mendy's. — Billy Hile (@bhile1) March 8, 2018

Will these do?

Wendy's has turned the W upside down as a "celebration of men everywhere." The public is stunned and doesn't know what to make of the move. pic.twitter.com/TyHbIORqNe — nona (@trenodin) March 8, 2018

It’s no saggy boobs or anything. But all in all, not bad!