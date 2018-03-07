When it comes to self-unawareness, Cecile Richards and Planned Parenthood are hard to top. But yesterday, Richards may very well have outdone herself with this DREAM Act tweet:

No family deserves to be torn apart. No person should be forced out of the only place they’ve ever called home. Let's demand that Congress to stand up for 200,000 children and their parents across the country. Keep calling for a #CleanDreamAct now: 1-608-433-0522 pic.twitter.com/lXn70qQe2W — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) March 6, 2018

“Torn apart”? Oh no she di’int.

TORN APART? Really. Do you not see the tragic irony of this tweet. This is beyond disgusting and tone deaf! #EndAbortionNow #BabiesAreMurderedHere — The Evangelical Norm (@EvangelicalNorm) March 7, 2018

No person deserves to be torn apart. https://t.co/dd20f2klc0 — CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) March 6, 2018

No badly deserves to be torn apart by the cold instruments of an abortion doctor's instruments, at the abortion factory known as "Planned Parenthood" or by their own mother who thought them inconvenient — Mary E #MAGA #MolonLabe (@CarverCallie) March 7, 2018

Torn apart is the essence of abortion, you need a video to explain further? — Jenny B (@JennyBStEsprit) March 6, 2018

"Families don't deserve to be torn apart. Pre-born human beings, on the other hand…" — bufflax19 (@bufflax191721) March 6, 2018

Even setting aside the literal tearing apart of unborn babies, does Cecile even realize that in her condemnation of DREAM Act opponents, she’s actually describing Planned Parenthood’s entire raison d’être?

“No person should be forced out of the only place they’be ever called home.”… Only when it’s a baby in the womb. Am I right or am I right Cecile? So hypocritical pic.twitter.com/MXwzNSIj5A — Rae (@theratolson) March 7, 2018

The only place a pre-born human being has called home is the womb. You okay with forcing them out of their home? — bufflax19 (@bufflax191721) March 6, 2018

It seems your argument against deportation is also an argument against abortion. "No person should be forced out of the only place they’ve ever called home." Isn't the womb the only place an unborn child has known? Be consistent. — B Gutiérrez (@Chilaquil3z) March 6, 2018

Says the woman whose organization tears families apart by forcing children out of the only place they've ever called home. You are too much, you know? — David Wesley Gould (@nashvillepastor) March 7, 2018