When it comes to self-unawareness, Cecile Richards and Planned Parenthood are hard to top. But yesterday, Richards may very well have outdone herself with this DREAM Act tweet:

“Torn apart”? Oh no she di’int.

Even setting aside the literal tearing apart of unborn babies, does Cecile even realize that in her condemnation of DREAM Act opponents, she’s actually describing Planned Parenthood’s entire raison d’être?

