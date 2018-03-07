By now, you might be pretty sick and tired of ignorant tweetstorms from liberal gun grabbers. So how about a refreshing change of pace? Feast your eyes on the new hotness, courtesy of Brooklyn-based freelance journalist David Klion: Car grabbing.

It is basically immoral to drive. You’re going to tell me that many people don’t have a choice, and/or that I sometimes drive, and you’re right. So: It is immoral not to be politically committed to a world where no one drives. Driving is bad. It should be abolished. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 5, 2018

“Drinking and driving is bad,” “texting and driving is bad,” you’ll say, maintaining that drinking and texting are the problems. But really driving is the problem. We’ve built our cities so people can only get around by polluting the atmosphere and endangering themselves/others — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 5, 2018

Here is who should have the right to get around in a giant hunk of metal traveling at speeds that will instantly kill a pedestrian, such that tens of thousands die every year and no one notices or cares: no one. No one deserves that right. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

I can’t stop you from driving, but I can expect you to feel bad that you have to, make every effort not to when it can be avoided, and support policies everywhere that will make it less necessary. And I am impatient for technology to make your car obsolete. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

the necessity is a fact in most of the country but there's already no good justification for private car ownership in the parts of New York City where most of its residents live, and simple improvements to bus service would make it almost entirely unnecessary citywide. — slackbot (@pareene) March 6, 2018

In most other metro areas it could be substantially ameliorated. I am an optimist about self-driving vehicles and think the left should be preparing for them now with the goal of fleets of driverless buses and vans and cabs and no more private car ownership in most cities — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

I'm a self driving car skeptic and I still think we could do away with driving in cities with a combination of better transit and more dense walkable areas. — Gin and Juche (@michaelcoyote) March 6, 2018

All of the above — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

A lot of people are saying this is unfair to rural Americans, and I agree, I am being unfair to the 19.3% of Americans who live in rural areas. If that’s not you, and it probably isn’t, then I stand by my points. And probably autonomous vehicles will work in rural areas too. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

The average American lives in a sprawling metropolitan area that shouldn’t have been built around cars but was, and we need to do everything we can to fix that — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

To the many critics of this thread: yes, I understand many working-class and disabled people depend on cars and that much of the US is built in such a way as to make cars mandatory for getting around. My point is that this is bad, it’s the result of policy, and we can change it. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

To the critics who are arguing that car culture is cool and good, I respect that argument precisely as much as the analogous argument about gun culture. Your hobby inevitably kills and maims innocent people every day. Own that. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

To the point that I’m privileged, yes, obviously. In this case, the privilege is that I’m able-bodied and live in the one US city with comprehensive, if flailing, mass transit. But what are you doing to make your city more transit-oriented? What policies are you supporting? — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

There are plenty of legitimate debates to be had about reconfiguring our cities but they should proceed from two unarguable premises: cars kill innocent people and cars are destroying the planet. Start there. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

No, I don’t actually think you’re a bad person if you drive a car to whatever extent is reasonable in whatever context you live. Yes, I also use cars. But I’m trying to get everyone to question the status quo and think about how it could and should change. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 6, 2018

We just got whiplash.

Are you ok? — Susan_Wright (@SweetieWalker) March 6, 2018

Are you the Brooklyn BBQ person??? — J-Ro (@splashofpop) March 6, 2018

Ha! He might as well be.

I have the sudden urge for an unnecessary road trip. https://t.co/4IPe5Us2Bx — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 7, 2018

Can we get in on that?

One of the worst takes I've ever read — Rob Solo (@robsolo) March 7, 2018

Last word to Iowahawk:

this is why I always say this country needs a 2nd Amendment for cars. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 7, 2018

if your vision of a utopian future is hipster coder drones shuttling between their high density urban sleep pods and their creativity cubicles by solar light rail, you can piss right off. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 7, 2018

No invention has been a greater boon to human prosperity and freedom than the automobile. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 7, 2018

I will take the 1955 GM Futurama vision of the future over the 2018 Google vision of the future any damn day. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 7, 2018

What he said.