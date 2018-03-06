In case you missed it, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry — a Democrat — is resigning after pleading guilty to felony theft:
JUST IN: Nashville Mayor Megan Barry resigns after reportedly pleading guilty to felony theft https://t.co/4kzBv3g046 pic.twitter.com/HTxF1Oh7HE
More from CNN:
“My time today as your mayor concludes,” Barry, a Democrat, told reporters, thanking the support staff she’s worked with during her tenure.
“I sincerely hope and believe that my own actions will not tarnish or otherwise detract from all of the great work they do,” she continued. Barry later tweeted that her tenure was “the privilege of my entire professional life.”
Barry pleaded guilty earlier Tuesday morning to felony theft of property over $10,000, according to court documents obtained by CNN. She agreed to reimburse the city of Nashville $11,000 and serve three years of probation.
Aside from the fact that it’s nice to see a Democrat being held accountable for a change, there’s another fun layer to this story. A layer we might’ve missed if not for the inimitable Iowahawk:
This would actually make a good Country songhttps://t.co/EFzt2JBwUf
He’s right, you know. And lucky for us, he’s willing to write it:
Her R-E-S-I-G-N-A-T-I-O-N became final today-ee
When I was a baby
My mama told me girl
Don't embezzle from the city
You'll end up like ol' Merle
But I paid a guard in Nashville
Just to watch him smiiiiile
Now I'm stuck in Folsom prison
Along the orange mile
I turned 55 in prison doin' 5-to-10 for bribes
No one could steer me right but lawyers tried, LAWYERS TRIED
They said to cop a bargain, but their pleading I denied
That leaves only me to blame 'cause lawyers tried
There was a mayor named Ramblin' Meg
She used to steal, borrow, and beg
She thought she was the smartest mayor around
Well I found out on Tuesday
On a very slow news day
They've got her in the jailhouse way downtown
She's in the jailhouse now
She's in the jailhouse now
I told her not to do those crimes
Like chargin' sex to overtime
She's in the jailhouse now
Ah di ho-dalee eehee dee-o ti
Ah di ho-dalee ee oh dee-o ti
Yodelayee-hee
Yodelayee-hee
Yodelay-eeee
Bra-freakin’-VO!
you, my sir, are a national treasure
Get this man into the recording studio, STAT!
(Hat tip: @ChuckVipperman)
***
Holy moly … someone actually recorded it!
A little @iowahawkblog Nashville mayor medley. You'll have to yodel at home because I apparently can't after many failed and promptly deleted attempts. pic.twitter.com/yC1V3AWFiL
