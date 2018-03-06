In case you missed it, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry — a Democrat — is resigning after pleading guilty to felony theft:

JUST IN: Nashville Mayor Megan Barry resigns after reportedly pleading guilty to felony theft https://t.co/4kzBv3g046 pic.twitter.com/HTxF1Oh7HE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 6, 2018

More from CNN:

“My time today as your mayor concludes,” Barry, a Democrat, told reporters, thanking the support staff she’s worked with during her tenure. “I sincerely hope and believe that my own actions will not tarnish or otherwise detract from all of the great work they do,” she continued. Barry later tweeted that her tenure was “the privilege of my entire professional life.” Barry pleaded guilty earlier Tuesday morning to felony theft of property over $10,000, according to court documents obtained by CNN. She agreed to reimburse the city of Nashville $11,000 and serve three years of probation.

Aside from the fact that it’s nice to see a Democrat being held accountable for a change, there’s another fun layer to this story. A layer we might’ve missed if not for the inimitable Iowahawk:

This would actually make a good Country songhttps://t.co/EFzt2JBwUf — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 6, 2018

He’s right, you know. And lucky for us, he’s willing to write it:

Her R-E-S-I-G-N-A-T-I-O-N became final today-ee — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 6, 2018

When I was a baby

My mama told me girl

Don't embezzle from the city

You'll end up like ol' Merle

But I paid a guard in Nashville

Just to watch him smiiiiile

Now I'm stuck in Folsom prison

Along the orange mile — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 6, 2018

I turned 55 in prison doin' 5-to-10 for bribes

No one could steer me right but lawyers tried, LAWYERS TRIED

They said to cop a bargain, but their pleading I denied

That leaves only me to blame 'cause lawyers tried — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 6, 2018

There was a mayor named Ramblin' Meg

She used to steal, borrow, and beg

She thought she was the smartest mayor around

Well I found out on Tuesday

On a very slow news day

They've got her in the jailhouse way downtown — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 6, 2018

She's in the jailhouse now

She's in the jailhouse now

I told her not to do those crimes

Like chargin' sex to overtime

She's in the jailhouse now

Ah di ho-dalee eehee dee-o ti

Ah di ho-dalee ee oh dee-o ti

Yodelayee-hee

Yodelayee-hee

Yodelay-eeee — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 6, 2018

Bra-freakin’-VO!

you are enjoying this way too much. lol. — KaDe Buxton (@kdstarbux) March 6, 2018

Impossible to enjoy this too much.

you, my sir, are a national treasure — Lino Taormina (@linotaormina) March 6, 2018

Get this man into the recording studio, STAT!

(Hat tip: @ChuckVipperman)

***

Holy moly … someone actually recorded it!