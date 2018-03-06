Sorry, “gun lobby,” but you’re not fooling anyone! Not anymore, anyway, thanks to Mother Jones’ Ari Berman:

Want to know how gun lobby dominates US politics? In Texas a gun permit is a valid voter ID but a student ID is not pic.twitter.com/TsVZyNoP9g — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 6, 2018

Did you really just make this argument with a straight face? — cobraJack (@krl1992_ERAU) March 6, 2018

One of these… is issued by the state. The other… is issued by a private university. Are you kidding me? https://t.co/0XExTRRoFw — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) March 6, 2018

isn’t that because the state issues the gun permit, and a university issues a student ID out of an ID office? — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 6, 2018

Do you really need this explained to you? A CCW is issued by the state & req a birth certificate & DL to obtain. A student ID is issued by a school & doesn’t req any ID to obtain & is issued to non residents & immigrants. — Travis Johnson (@travispjohnson) March 6, 2018

You really didn’t think this through. One is a government issued ID that requires extensive verification of your identity, the other is issued by a school to students (including non-citizens) and easily susceptible to fraud. https://t.co/wWSpGorswf — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 6, 2018

A concealed handgun license is state issued. A student ID is not. Willfully obtuse. — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 6, 2018

Even some gun control advocates are calling Ari out:

I actually can understand why….i hate trump and the Republican Party as much as the next guy but if u have a gun permit, it’s registered in the state…u could be a student from anywhere in the world….but i think a drivers license should also be included as a valid I.D — Yusuf Odubayo (@off_d_boat) March 6, 2018

Don't get me wrong, I'm all #DownWithTheNRA and #DownWithVoterIDLaws, but I think the difference here is that the gun license is state issued whereas the student ID is not, and thus easier to fake. There are many better examples of overreach by the gun lobby. #DoBetter — Elizabeth J. Sbrocco, PhD (@EJSbrocco) March 6, 2018

I'm all for responsible gun control. But a student ID doesn't establish residency or citizenship, therefore shouldn't be accepted for voting. A gun license does verify residency & is issued by the State, so as long as it also identifies citizenship status it should be acceptable — Philbert (@phil_nomad) March 6, 2018

That’s because student IDs are not issued by the government but the gun ID is. Did that really not cross your mind? Sincerely, a gun control proponent. — Firehouse Creative (@firehouse_ca) March 6, 2018

This is stupid. Obviously the one on the left counts because it's government issued. Nothing to do with guns and you know it. Why not wonder why an old Blockbuster rental card doesn't count? Or maybe a company ID badge? https://t.co/j6jsovlW34 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 6, 2018

Probably because a student ID doesn't go through nearly the same background checks and identification process as a Gun permit, you dumbass. We need common sense voting laws, ppl this stupid should not be allowed to vote https://t.co/S5W2vROAzP — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 6, 2018

It's not that it's issued by a private university. It's that it doesn't establish where you live or where you have residency like a gun permit would. https://t.co/edSZEZs4Dd — RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2018

And as others have pointed out, only one establishes residency. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 6, 2018

I was a Michigan resident but had a University of Missouri ID. Accepting student IDs as a form of legal ID makes voting in both states possible. pic.twitter.com/xCjbkanOt0 — AunT Phibian (@TueborFrog) March 6, 2018

Oh, come on, don't be dopey. A uni ID doesn't establish residency, and isn't issued by the govt. — Jill (@JillDomschot) March 6, 2018

Out-of-state students are issued student IDs, knucklehead. https://t.co/D5PRWMxUr0 — Mike (@ThePantau) March 6, 2018

