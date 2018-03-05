Only a liberal would complain that last night’s Oscars weren’t political enough. Case in point, Ana Navarro:

Ana Navarro Hits Oscars for Not Being Political Enough: 'I Wanted More Trump Jokes' https://t.co/HHxxXLQEZj (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/YGlsegq7g4

More from Mediaite:

Serving as guest co-host on The View Monday, the CNN political commentator said the Oscars left her wanting more in terms of jokes or commentary against President Donald Trump and the NRA.

“I actually was watching for more Trump jokes, more NRA messages, more of that stuff,” Navarro said. “I can’t stand Trump. I was actually disappointed.”

…

She added, “I found it kind of let me down. I wanted more Trump jokes. I wanted more Mike Pence jokes.”