As Twitchy told you, on his most recent episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher pointed out to Parkland Junior Justice Crusaders David Hogg and Cameron Kasky that in America, the Second Amendment is a right we’re born with. Maher was correct, of course. But maybe don’t go cheering him on just yet:

Hey @twitchyteam – check out the part just before it, where @billmaher thinks owning a firearm should be a privilege, not a right. Start at 6:08 https://t.co/JsSWBvP4nm #2A #Parkland — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) March 5, 2018

Here’s the video, via The Blaze:

Transcript:

Kasky: “We’re not targeting people’s guns. My father was a, my father’s a police officer, his father’s former FBI. We have guns in our houses. We’re not trying to tear apart the Second Amendment. We are just kids begging for our lives getting murdered in our classrooms.” Maher: “But, but, honestly. I think that’s part of the problem in this country, is that nobody goes after the Second Amendment. Nothing is really gonna change unless somebody talks about that. The reason why this country is different is ’cause we treat guns as a right. Other countries treat it as a privilege. [applause] And every debate begins with even, even the liberal side, you know, just bowing down to the Second Amendment, and I don’t know if that’s the right approach.”

In other words, Maher may acknowledge that the right to bear arms is enshrined in our Constitution … but in his mind, that’s “part of the problem.” Noted.