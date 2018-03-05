Thad Cochran is calling it quits:
BREAKING: Sen. Thad Cochran, a Republican from Mississippi, says he will resign April 1.
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2018
Set-up for an epic April Fools joke https://t.co/8eEq59biAA
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 5, 2018
Doesn’t seem to be a joke:
It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country. pic.twitter.com/IYk3qsFxKa
— Senator Thad Cochran (@SenThadCochran) March 5, 2018
So, what happens next?
Under Mississippi law, Gov. Phil Bryant appoints a senator, and a special election is held in November. #MSSen https://t.co/n6KXeb60jz
— Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) March 5, 2018
Now here's the twist:
Special elections in Mississippi are jungle primaries, with no party identification listed on the ballot.
If no breaks 50 percent, there will be a runoff. https://t.co/p5ARKhh4th
— Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) March 5, 2018
Oh, goody!
If nothing else, this at least supports the theory that politics is bad for your health.
There it is. https://t.co/3Qd4O5zvk0
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 5, 2018
Well, at least it’s a slow news day, right?