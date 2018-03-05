Thad Cochran is calling it quits:

BREAKING: Sen. Thad Cochran, a Republican from Mississippi, says he will resign April 1. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2018

Set-up for an epic April Fools joke https://t.co/8eEq59biAA — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 5, 2018

Doesn’t seem to be a joke:

It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country. pic.twitter.com/IYk3qsFxKa — Senator Thad Cochran (@SenThadCochran) March 5, 2018

So, what happens next?

Under Mississippi law, Gov. Phil Bryant appoints a senator, and a special election is held in November. #MSSen https://t.co/n6KXeb60jz — Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) March 5, 2018

Now here's the twist: Special elections in Mississippi are jungle primaries, with no party identification listed on the ballot. If no breaks 50 percent, there will be a runoff. https://t.co/p5ARKhh4th — Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) March 5, 2018

Oh, goody!

If nothing else, this at least supports the theory that politics is bad for your health.

Well, at least it’s a slow news day, right?