There are plenty of reasons to criticize Donald Trump. Hell, you’ll find a bunch in just the past couple of days. But you know what doesn’t help make the case against Trump? Crap like this from the New York Times’ Bret Stephens:

.@BretStephensNYT: “NeverTrumpers haunt the conservative movement the way Polish or Czech dissident intellectuals such as Czeslaw Milosz and Vaclav Havel haunted that segment of Central European intelligentsia that made its peace with Stalinism.” https://t.co/mbJCy6ne9W — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 1, 2018

Um, no. Not even close. And you don’t even need to be a Trump supporter to know that Stephens and Boot are full of it on this.

what a load of crap — Me (@mdeemdee) March 2, 2018

Peak Douchebag. — Boondockdad (@AIRSTREAM4US) March 1, 2018

No kidding.

Imagine having this level of self importance. — Remi33 (@ScarletDevil45) March 1, 2018

Delusions of Grandeur — Lee Doren (@LDoren) March 2, 2018

delusional self aggrandizement. Utterly shameless. — Hernan Cortes (@ModernCortes) March 1, 2018

This comparison is hilariously narcissistic https://t.co/ayKBOMefQv — Yaniv Kaufmann (@notwokieleaks) March 2, 2018

How are they any different from Trump in that regard?

Comparing yourself to a dissident + comparing Trump to Stalin = ZERO credibility — Annais Bond (@AnnaisBond) March 2, 2018

real brave. Writing for the times is just like standing up to a totalitarian state. Is your Gulag on the upper west side? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 1, 2018

yeah, we're like the Nobel prize winners whose lives were endangered by totalitarianism, no big deal — Yaniv Kaufmann (@notwokieleaks) March 2, 2018

Has there ever been a more self-aggrandizing movement of puffery in American politics? Vaclav Havel risked everything. You risk nothing. https://t.co/56d1shfIAl — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 1, 2018

Stephens’ comparison — and Boot’s endorsement of it — is actually offensive. A genuine slap in the faces of those who actually risked their lives to stand up against totalitarianism.