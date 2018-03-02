There are plenty of reasons to criticize Donald Trump. Hell, you’ll find a bunch in just the past couple of days. But you know what doesn’t help make the case against Trump? Crap like this from the New York Times’ Bret Stephens:

Um, no. Not even close. And you don’t even need to be a Trump supporter to know that Stephens and Boot are full of it on this.

No kidding.

How are they any different from Trump in that regard?

Stephens’ comparison — and Boot’s endorsement of it — is actually offensive. A genuine slap in the faces of those who actually risked their lives to stand up against totalitarianism.

