Because everything is terrible, the Parkland shooting has given gun grabbers another opportunity to smear the NRA as child-murdering terrorists. Anyone with an ounce of common sense knows that’s ridiculous, of course. But for all those who still don’t understand, here’s all the proof you need that the NRA-are-terrorists narrative is utter B.S.:

You know how I can tell that the NRA isn't actually a terrorist organization? Because the left would be way more open to dialogue with it if it were. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 28, 2018

Oh, snap!

They might even find a way to send them pallets of cash — Claire Mahoney (@TaggertGirl) February 28, 2018

Oh, no doubt.

Savage! — Richard Huyck (@rhuyck59) February 28, 2018

Absolutely nailed it with this commment. — Lawrence Higgins (@llhiggs) February 28, 2018

bingo!!!!! — rick lovett (@ritchielt) February 28, 2018

The truth hurts. It hurts so good.

you…went there… — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) February 28, 2018

I'm just annoyed at how casually people throw that designation around. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 28, 2018

Amen. Words mean things. The Left would do well to learn that.

PS: I don't like the NRA. But this is a microcosm of my life in the Trump era: I'm always forced to defend things because of the maniacally disproportionate reaction to EEEEEEVERYTHING. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 28, 2018

Exactly.

You're a national treasure, NT — Sarah (@mamaswati) February 28, 2018

Please keep up the great work, sir!