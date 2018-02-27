Good news! Senate Dems are taking a break from pushing gun control. Bad news: They’re back on net neutrality. Yes, really:

The internet is for everybody, not just Verizon, Charter, AT&T, and Comcast. But don’t agonize, organize! Keep making noise! Keep speaking out! We just need #OneMoreVote.

#NetNeutrality is our 21st century right and we will fight to protect it. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 27, 2018

Repealing #NetNeutrality means corporations profit and consumers suffer. In the 21st century, high-speed internet should be accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy few. pic.twitter.com/ug7icvaFA5 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) February 27, 2018

And don’t forget about Chuck Schumer. But when these clowns pool their brainpower with the rest of their Democratic colleagues, this is the kind of genius that results:

From the looks of things, they’re really winning hearts and minds with this strategy:

Now I know what happened to the kids who used to lick the windows on the school bus. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 27, 2018

Such a joke. — Jay Novack (@JayNov2020) February 27, 2018

This Is A Lie — Alex Inman (@TheAlexInman) February 27, 2018

not true at all at least come up with something good — patrikkiss (@patrikkiss) February 27, 2018

I understand all your candidates are 85 years old but there's no reason your techheads have to be https://t.co/MAeDUJHzqJ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 27, 2018

The internet is a series of tubes and @AjitPaiFCC is making those tubes smaller this is totally how it works https://t.co/hSDrGjKind — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 27, 2018

That's not how the Internet works. At all. https://t.co/yjhSsX0lwI — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 27, 2018

This is a laughable way to debate the merits of your points. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 27, 2018

that’s not how this works that’s not how any of this works — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 27, 2018