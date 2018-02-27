Good news! Senate Dems are taking a break from pushing gun control. Bad news: They’re back on net neutrality. Yes, really:
The internet is for everybody, not just Verizon, Charter, AT&T, and Comcast.
But don’t agonize, organize! Keep making noise! Keep speaking out! We just need #OneMoreVote.
#NetNeutrality is our 21st century right and we will fight to protect it.
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 27, 2018
Block shots 🏀, not the internet. #OneMoreVote to save #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/g6y1haLKvM
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 27, 2018
Repealing #NetNeutrality means corporations profit and consumers suffer. In the 21st century, high-speed internet should be accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy few. pic.twitter.com/ug7icvaFA5
— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) February 27, 2018
And don’t forget about Chuck Schumer. But when these clowns pool their brainpower with the rest of their Democratic colleagues, this is the kind of genius that results:
If
we
don't
save
net
neutrality,
you'll
get
the
internet
one
word
at
a
time.#savethenet #savetheinternet #netneutrality #onemorevote
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) February 27, 2018
From the looks of things, they’re really winning hearts and minds with this strategy:
Now I know what happened to the kids who used to lick the windows on the school bus.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 27, 2018
Such a joke.
— Jay Novack (@JayNov2020) February 27, 2018
This
Is
A
Lie
— Alex Inman (@TheAlexInman) February 27, 2018
not
true
at
all
at
least
come
up
with
something
good
— patrikkiss (@patrikkiss) February 27, 2018
I understand all your candidates are 85 years old but there's no reason your techheads have to be https://t.co/MAeDUJHzqJ
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 27, 2018
The internet is a series of tubes and @AjitPaiFCC is making those tubes smaller this is totally how it works https://t.co/hSDrGjKind
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 27, 2018
That's not how the Internet works. At all. https://t.co/yjhSsX0lwI
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 27, 2018
Ithinkthat'sactuallyprobablybetterthanthealternativeofgettingthewholeentireinternetinstantlyallatoncejustlikethisdon'tyouagree? https://t.co/VHdVY6h0Ad
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) February 27, 2018
This
is
a
laughable
way
to
debate
the
merits
of
your
points.
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 27, 2018
N
O
N
S
E
N
S
E
— Lisa Loves USA (@Purrpatrol) February 27, 2018
that’s
not
how
this
works
that’s
not
how
any
of
this
works
— Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 27, 2018
If
you
tweet
idiotic
things
using
double
space,
it
doesn't
make
them
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 27, 2018