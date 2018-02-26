In case you hadn’t had your fill of Parkland shooting hot takes, here’s one from USA Today’s opinion section:

Florida cops who stayed outside #StonemanDouglas will live with their choices. They don't need judgments from a spineless peanut gallery. #Floridashooting https://t.co/uTkHm2Vevo — USA TODAY Opinion (@USATOpinion) February 26, 2018

Opinion contributor and law enforcement instructor Tim Vogt writes:

I ask all of these “courageous” commentators and politicians to place themselves in this officer’s shoes. Do you know how you would react when the rounds start flying near you? Have all of you been in a building while real shots are being fired at you? I have not, so please fill me in. Do you know how that incredible sound affects your brain and your body? Have you been trained in any way to understand the physiological effects on the human body during and after a shooting incident? Have you felt your heart pound out of your chest while someone is killing people around you, with a weapon that you can’t possibly match in fire power? Of course, the answer to all of these questions is no. And to all of those officers who speak as if they wouldn’t hesitate in a similar situation, and so flippantly dismiss this man’s actions, you better have the applicable warrior credentials.

What Vogt fails to acknowledge is that it was Scot Peterson’s effing job to defend the lives of Douglas High School students. Peterson’s critics aren’t calling him out because they fancy themselves as having “warrior credentials”; they’re calling him out because he failed to do his job, and 17 people are dead.

Vogt concludes:

Just like all of these children and teachers had families, so did this man. Let him live with his decision without hearing about it from the unqualified and spineless peanut gallery. If you’ve got such a problem with his actions and know that you would do better, we are actively looking for recruits to risk their lives on behalf of others each day, all for a lower middle-class wage.

Sorry, Tim, but the “spineless peanut gallery” absolutely has the right to shame Scot Peterson — as well as the Broward County Sheriff’s Department — for deadly incompetence. Vogt’s twisted defense of a man who epitomizes the word “coward” deserves to get throttled. And that’s exactly what’s happening:

spineless police are beyond the public critique? — SayWord 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@seywerd137) February 26, 2018

What a vacuous 'opinion' that really is. You missed a point. YOU ARE TRAINED to engage active shooters. It is YOUR JOB to get in harms way and PROTECT people. If it was your son or daughter – would you wait 4 minutes? — Heath. (@real_Eaf) February 26, 2018

OK, we are going to pay you a salary TO PROTECT THE KIDS in this school, a job you signed up for of your own volition. Thousands of police officers run toward the fire every day. If you aren't that guy you don't deserve the job. Give me a break. Don't judge him? Too late. pic.twitter.com/X70VWRs8u1 — BJ Bear 🐻 (@bnlking) February 26, 2018

Yes they do. We've been trained on active shooters since Columbine & they failed to do as they are trained & EXPECTED to perform. Even the sheriff said they should have gone in & "addressed the killer" Who the heck should we send then if officers can't be expected to do this? — Moribito_Blues (@MoribitoBlues) February 26, 2018

Omg! Shouldn’t the public expect at least minimal competence of their sheriff department? These guys failed those students big time! This is what they signed up & were trained for?! No? Heads need to roll! — chach malone (@chachmalone) February 26, 2018

I'm a retired LEO. I was scared a lot of times but I always did what had to be done! Mine is an informed opinion because I've been there, done that. Cowardice is unacceptable. — Templar Patriot° (@TmplrPatriot) February 26, 2018

"Spineless peanut gallery" including current and former Law Enforcement and military personnel who would not have stood idly by? — Kremlin Agent (@MarkusUSA) February 26, 2018

Know who else is part of the “spineless peanut gallery”?

17 dead kids. They gonna call the parents of those kids the spineless peanut gallery? Y'know, I'm gonna use this "spineless peanut gallery" quote every time an opinion piece comes out commenting on politics and anything else by the ignorant MSM. — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) February 26, 2018

Is @USATODAY calling students and families that feel the officers charged to protect them, who failed to do their jobs, a "spineless peanut gallery"? That is extremely offensive. How dare you? https://t.co/5Uh4oKbLVb — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) February 26, 2018

Nice going, Tim.

You call those noting armed men didn't defend kids spineless? LOL, you're the truly brave ones. — Trade Me Right Fucking Now (@AnthonyBialy) February 26, 2018

My weight has been measured. I’m comfortable in my own skin for it. I wonder if these “men” can say the same. https://t.co/W8dJfgyI1y — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 26, 2018