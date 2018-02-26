David Hogg is the future of the American gun control movement and we should definitely look to him to shape our gun control policy. But the moment anyone questions him, he goes back to just being a teenager. You can’t really have it both ways, but political journalist John Haltiwanger sure as hell wants to try:

Pro-tip: If you’re thinking of attacking/criticizing a teenager who just went through a mass shooting, just don’t. This shouldn’t have to be said but here we are. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 26, 2018

Sorry, John, but that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

You're totally right. We should all just let them say hateful and incorrect things with no challenge whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/u41G4IZztw — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) February 26, 2018

As Charles C.W. Cooke so expertly argued, David Hogg’s youth is not an excuse for him to spew dishonest talking points with impunity.

Pro-tip: if said teenager can't even be bothered to find out that the governor of Florida has no say over who the citizens of Broward County elect as their sheriff, maybe he needs to learn some basic civics before making political attacks. — RV Bemis Jr is NOT Shadowbanned (@rvbemisjr) February 26, 2018

Decent people aren't attacking students. It is ludicrous to suggest one can't criticize @davidhogg111 at this point — David (@DaveDaMan787) February 26, 2018

If his argument is stupid, you should criticize his argument for being stupid. Being a victim does not shield you from the garbage you say https://t.co/AeK4Bv9zr3 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 26, 2018

Pro-tip. A person, regardless of age doesn't get to spew talking points and not expect not to be challenged on the bullshit. — Edyie Whaley (@defiance_lady) February 26, 2018

Attack no. criticize for inaccuracy and slander hell yes. Nobody should ever be above criticism when they do wrong. — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 26, 2018

If you’re advocating that they’re old enough to vote then they’re old enough to be criticized as adults. — Hughard Mill (@howiemill93) February 26, 2018

When "adults" are pointing to the teenager's statements as a basis for the curtailment of the rights of citizens, isn't it paramount that we examine the validity of those points? — misinforminimalism (@jeff_techentin) February 26, 2018

If you step into an arena, you play by that arena’s rules. Full stop. — OCTɅVIUS 🌴🌌 (@TripleEighty) February 26, 2018

These KIDS (and their families) are allowing them to be manipulated to those with agendas who couldn’t care less about that they & their high school community has been through. If they spew misinformation they should be called out. It’s called THE REAL WORLD. — 💟DⓂ️SⓂ️💟 (@DMisc06473) February 26, 2018

If a teenager is going to go on national TV and put out false information which needs to be corrected or slander other people they disagree, that's not attacking, and they are open to criticism. Maybe adults should step in and stop putting them on television. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2018

Now there’s a pro-tip.