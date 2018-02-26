David Hogg is the future of the American gun control movement and we should definitely look to him to shape our gun control policy. But the moment anyone questions him, he goes back to just being a teenager. You can’t really have it both ways, but political journalist John Haltiwanger sure as hell wants to try:

Sorry, John, but that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

As Charles C.W. Cooke so expertly argued, David Hogg’s youth is not an excuse for him to spew dishonest talking points with impunity.

