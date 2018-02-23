You’d think the revelation that an armed Broward County Sheriff’s deputy sat outside for several minutes while Nikolas Cruz gunned down Douglas High School students would have the media outraged. But shameless hacks like CNN’s Chris Cillizza seem almost pleased about it:

Cillizza writes:

The problem for LaPierre is that this latest shooting in Parkland, Florida, isn’t an affirmation of that view. It’s a direct rebuttal.

There was a good guy with a gun in the school when the bad guy with a gun started murdering people. The good guy with the gun wasn’t the solution. He didn’t stop it.

What the Parkland school shooting exposes is the fallacy in LaPierre’s argument: This is not a simple problem. And it does not have a simple solution like arming more people.

No, Chris. You know what the shooting exposed? It exposed the deadly incompetence of the FBI and the Broward County Sheriff Department. If you were an honest journalist, you’d acknowledge that instead of using law enforcement’s failure to justify disarming law-abiding gun owners.

It’s pathetic, is what it is.

Cillizza’s values are clearly f**ked up, then.

It’s almost as if they’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

