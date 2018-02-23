You’d think the revelation that an armed Broward County Sheriff’s deputy sat outside for several minutes while Nikolas Cruz gunned down Douglas High School students would have the media outraged. But shameless hacks like CNN’s Chris Cillizza seem almost pleased about it:

What happened in Parkland is proof that a good guy with a gun doesn't always stop a bad guy with a gunhttps://t.co/3qBr3ZcJr6 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 23, 2018

Cillizza writes:

The problem for LaPierre is that this latest shooting in Parkland, Florida, isn’t an affirmation of that view. It’s a direct rebuttal.

There was a good guy with a gun in the school when the bad guy with a gun started murdering people. The good guy with the gun wasn’t the solution. He didn’t stop it. What the Parkland school shooting exposes is the fallacy in LaPierre’s argument: This is not a simple problem. And it does not have a simple solution like arming more people.

No, Chris. You know what the shooting exposed? It exposed the deadly incompetence of the FBI and the Broward County Sheriff Department. If you were an honest journalist, you’d acknowledge that instead of using law enforcement’s failure to justify disarming law-abiding gun owners.

“Civilians shouldn’t carry guns because the government failed to protect them” is just Peak CNN https://t.co/rWbQE0sVUA — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) February 23, 2018

It’s pathetic, is what it is.

Who was the good guy in your scenario? — AJ Slater (@AJSlater2) February 23, 2018

He clearly wasn’t a good guy. This talking point isn’t logical. — Winter Wiffle (@wifflewaffel) February 23, 2018

Would've helped if the 'good guy' had tried to do his job. — #SicEmBears DaddiO #GottaCarryTheOne (@GoDaddiO) February 23, 2018

The good guy has to be interested in stopping the bad guy for this idea to work. — John Gerard (@OHFScratch) February 23, 2018

Your values have to be pretty f**ked up to call a guy who shirked his duty and hid from danger the “good guy” https://t.co/rWbQE0sVUA — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) February 23, 2018

Cillizza’s values are clearly f**ked up, then.

First of all, this guy was a cop. “Good guy with a gun” typically refers to someone who isn’t a LEO. Second, the “good guy with a gun” would usually try to actually do something. — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) February 23, 2018

A "good guy with a gun" is a civilian, you dunce. If anything, this proves that "leave guns to the cops" doesn't always stop a bad guy with a gun. Stop gleaning dumb article ideas from Twitter, Chris. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 23, 2018

The memo for everyone of them to use the same stupid talking point is out. They want to pretend this has more to do with 'good guy with a gun' than a complete failure of the institutions they argue should have all the guns. Their agenda is obvious https://t.co/wfnUJDhdCd — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 23, 2018

It’s almost as if they’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

***

Related:

FAIL: CNBC’s John Harwood takes aim at ‘good guy with a gun’ narrative, shoots lib talking point in the foot instead