Good news, everyone! Ben Rhodes apparently got a fresh box of crayons because he’s written a book!

Some news: I have a book coming out on June 12th: "The World As It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House" – my story of going to work for Barack Obama's campaign at 29 and walking out the door of the White House on the last day. https://t.co/W8X2GlIcmf — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 22, 2018

Who’s excited?

Finally returning to his true calling as a fiction writer. https://t.co/50HD0NTPv1 — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 22, 2018

Should do well in the rankings of best-selling fictional works. — RepublicanDore (@RepublicanDore) February 22, 2018

Not true: It will probably contain more elements of fantasy.

The publisher rejected the original title, "Giving Billions To Terrorists: A Memoir of the Obama White House" https://t.co/EmjuSH04nx — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 22, 2018

Which chapter is titled "lying about the Iran deal"? https://t.co/pQdSobvBCA — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 22, 2018

Save me some time, what chapter covers when you supplied terrorist billions of dollars. — JForch (@JForch56) February 22, 2018

I look forward to not reading "I Gave Weapons of Mass Destruction to Iran" https://t.co/bGpTlDViQh — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 22, 2018