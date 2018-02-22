Good news, everyone! Ben Rhodes apparently got a fresh box of crayons because he’s written a book!
Some news: I have a book coming out on June 12th: "The World As It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House" – my story of going to work for Barack Obama's campaign at 29 and walking out the door of the White House on the last day. https://t.co/W8X2GlIcmf
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 22, 2018
Who’s excited?
Finally returning to his true calling as a fiction writer. https://t.co/50HD0NTPv1
— Mo Mo (@molratty) February 22, 2018
Should do well in the rankings of best-selling fictional works.
— RepublicanDore (@RepublicanDore) February 22, 2018
Not true: It will probably contain more elements of fantasy.
The publisher rejected the original title, "Giving Billions To Terrorists: A Memoir of the Obama White House" https://t.co/EmjuSH04nx
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 22, 2018
Which chapter is titled "lying about the Iran deal"? https://t.co/pQdSobvBCA
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 22, 2018
Save me some time, what chapter covers when you supplied terrorist billions of dollars.
— JForch (@JForch56) February 22, 2018
I look forward to not reading "I Gave Weapons of Mass Destruction to Iran" https://t.co/bGpTlDViQh
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 22, 2018
Why buy a book with all your lies when your twitter feed is free? You gonna have it translated into Farsi for your biggest fan? https://t.co/pAvw6jYBDr
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 22, 2018