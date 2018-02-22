The crackerjack team at NBC News found a panel of “experts” to dismiss Donald Trump’s suggestion that teachers be armed:

President Trump’s proposal to arm teachers panned by experts as a "colossally stupid idea." https://t.co/I39q6IOkwa — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 22, 2018

Experts, you guys.

So, how ’bout those experts?

The quote in the headline literally comes from an "expert" at….the Brady Campaign. The anti-gun group. Keep on hacking, NBC. https://t.co/EV3xUq4Eqj — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) February 22, 2018

Yep:

Avery Gardiner, co-president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, called it a “colossally stupid idea.” “If having more guns in more places made Americans safer, then we would have the lowest rates of gun violence in any developed country in the world, and the exact opposite is true,” she said, calling the notion that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” a myth.

That's like quoting an expert on pre-natal care at Planned Parenthood. — Denny "Call me Denny" Loggins (@DerpFlannel) February 22, 2018

Basically.

Meanwhile the first "expert" quoted here asks if the next stupid idea will be to put guns in the hands of good people on planes too. Planes randomly have armed, undercover federal air marshals on them. https://t.co/EV3xUq4Eqj — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) February 22, 2018

Here you go:

“It’s a crazy proposal,” said Dr. David Hemenway, a professor of health policy at Harvard School of Public Health and an expert on the public health impact of gun violence. Chuckling, he added, “So what should we do about reducing airline hijacking? Give all the passengers guns as they walk on?”

But, you know. “Experts.”