The crackerjack team at NBC News found a panel of “experts” to dismiss Donald Trump’s suggestion that teachers be armed:

Experts, you guys.

Trending

So, how ’bout those experts?

Yep:

Avery Gardiner, co-president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, called it a “colossally stupid idea.”

“If having more guns in more places made Americans safer, then we would have the lowest rates of gun violence in any developed country in the world, and the exact opposite is true,” she said, calling the notion that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” a myth.

Basically.

Here you go:

“It’s a crazy proposal,” said Dr. David Hemenway, a professor of health policy at Harvard School of Public Health and an expert on the public health impact of gun violence. Chuckling, he added, “So what should we do about reducing airline hijacking? Give all the passengers guns as they walk on?”

But, you know. “Experts.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-gunDonald Trumpgun controlgun violencenbc news