Ben Shapiro took the stage at CPAC today, where he proceeded to bring the house down. That left the Toronto Star’s Washington correspondent Daniel Dale feeling somewhat befuddled — and triggered:

He does?

It doesn’t sound accurate to Shapiro, either:

Dale continued:

Huh?

And a journalism problem.

Shapiro has been a reliable critic of Donald Trump since before the election. The fact that he’s not incapable of acknowledging when Trump does something right isn’t a sign of inconsistency; it’s a sign of intellectual honesty.

Next up?

***

