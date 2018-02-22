Ben Shapiro took the stage at CPAC today, where he proceeded to bring the house down. That left the Toronto Star’s Washington correspondent Daniel Dale feeling somewhat befuddled — and triggered:

Shapiro begins by praising Trump's accomplishments, including not letting Clinton be president. Two separate "lock her up" chants begin, then converge into a room-wide chant. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

After hailing Trump, Shapiro says Americans are sick of "postmodern garbage" in which people believe they have their own truth. The "left," he says, has "worked for decades" to destroy faith in truth. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

Shapiro is speaking really fast and talking about Mao and okay now he's complaining about how Obama let minorities just claim they were victims of white privilege with no evidence — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

Shapiro says the media believes a man is a woman just because he declares he's a woman. "Hint: he is not. He is a dude." Applause. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

Shapiro says unspsecified people in the media are "vile human beings" for allegedly saying conservatives don't care about murdered children because they oppose gun control. For this stuff, he is getting bigger applause than Mike Pence. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

Shapiro: "You don't get to tell little boys that they can become little girls." He just loathes trans people. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

He does?

Hey @benshapiro is it accurate to say you "loathe" trans people? Because that doesn't sound accurate to me. https://t.co/HlroWZ7I8y — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 22, 2018

It doesn’t sound accurate to Shapiro, either:

Lol no — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2018

Dale continued:

Shapiro offers the day's very first criticism of Trump, saying it is "nonsense" that there were good people marching in Charlottesville. He gets applause for this too. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

Shapiro says "we don't have to worry about charges about bigotry, racism, sexism, homophobia," because "facts" are not racist and such. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

Ben Shapiro's core message is so confusing: 1) Trump is awesome; 2) The way to win is to always stand on the side of truth. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

Huh?

Not so sure Ben’s core message is “Trump is awesome” https://t.co/2qWoQbI98z — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 22, 2018

It’s like he has a hearing problem. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2018

And a journalism problem.

Shapiro has been a reliable critic of Donald Trump since before the election. The fact that he’s not incapable of acknowledging when Trump does something right isn’t a sign of inconsistency; it’s a sign of intellectual honesty.

If you think @benshapiro is an all-in Trump supporter, you're either painfully stupid or completely dishonest. Having watched your shtick, it's probably a heaping dose of both. https://t.co/jgp3GdsINE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 22, 2018

Dale is baffled that you can say nice things about his accomplishments AND call him out when he's wrong. It is the mentality of a six-year-old, but sadly common. — Just Karl (@justkarl) February 22, 2018

It's the mentality of the media throughout the Obama years. Why they need to latch onto "hahaha tan suit was Obama's only scandal" — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) February 22, 2018

Next up?

Maybe Daniel will block him and then pretend that Ben won't respond to his allegations. He does that. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 22, 2018

***

