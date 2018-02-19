We’ve really turned a corner, folks: Presidents hanging out at golf clubs is wrong again.

Author and political correspondent Jared Yates Sexton can’t believe it:

And Media Matters’ Simon Maloy is just disgusted:

Yeah. Can you imagine?

Maybe — just maybe — the optics weren’t great when Obama did it, either.

How about this?

There. Was that so difficult?

