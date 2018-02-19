As Twitchy told you, Trump’s tweets were a central topic of discussion among many in the media this weekend. Joe Scarborough couldn’t help but get in on the action:

Someone, anyone close to the president needs to take his phone away this morning. He is in meltdown mode over the Russian indictments. Him freaking out and spinning wildly makes him look more desperate by the tweet. Lawyers, I’m serious.

Take. The. Phone. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 18, 2018

Yeah, Joe … about that:

Bingo.

Oh, the good ol days when Mornng Joe praised candidate Trump endessly and Mika would have on air orgasms as she gushed how he was the only candidate that was accessible without layers of handlers to go through because he would "just call in and talk about anything". — Ashe Man (@TheGreatNextGuy) February 18, 2018