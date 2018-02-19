As Twitchy told you, Laurence Tribe thinks it’s high time that 16-year-old kids get the right to vote. Tribe may have gotten mocked for that, but at least he can take comfort in knowing that there’s another law professor out there who shares his “pipe dream” — and CNN is more than happy to indulge him:

Should 16-year-olds be able to vote? "The response at Stoneman Douglas High is showing that youth in this country can and should have a significant role in political debate," writes law professor Joshua Douglas via @CNNOpinion https://t.co/7svYlemSDL — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2018

Yes, folks. He’s serious. And he does not deserve to be taken seriously.

You are disproving your point admirably. "The gunman, on the other hand, was 19. He was already eligible to vote. But of course reaching that age doesn't guarantee maturity." — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 19, 2018

It doesn’t take a woke teenager to see that Joshua Douglas isn’t making a great case.

should 16 year olds be able to vote …. pic.twitter.com/MjHGKPmdbB — JDH (@ialmost1it) February 19, 2018

Nope. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) February 19, 2018

Only because they are saying the same thing you are. Where are the pro 2a students? — 2nd Amendment Sasquatch (@mynameissquatch) February 19, 2018

They’re getting taunted by blue checkmarks.

"We should let teenagers vote because they said some stuff on TV about gun control that we like." Great argument https://t.co/hRI1eztiYf — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 19, 2018

Using that same logic, the drinking age should be lowered to 16 since they are old enough to drive. https://t.co/DEZWQCwgts — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) February 19, 2018

We don't trust 16 year olds to drink responsibly, not serve their country yet, and exempt them from paying taxes, yet they should totally vote in elections. https://t.co/xsqhWDW3DN — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 19, 2018

Kind of weird to argue that 18 and 19 year olds aren’t responsible enough to handle firearm ownership, but 16 year olds should be allowed to dictate national policy. https://t.co/mBkPf7lU8s — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 19, 2018

LOL No. In fact, we should be thinking about raising the minimum voting age. https://t.co/NdGnKO1xQb — RBe (@RBPundit) February 19, 2018

Not a bad idea.

omg, Dems so hard up for votes they want children to vote now….. — Carol (@carrun6003) February 19, 2018

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

If 16-year-olds skewed GOP, they would never publish this. https://t.co/arBeVgH7aU — Lee Doren (@LDoren) February 19, 2018

***

