Leave it to Touré to put a deadly shooting in brilliant perspective.

We kid, of course:

Let’s be clear—it's the Republican party that's blocking us from changing our gun laws. — Touré (@Toure) February 15, 2018

Uhh, mass murderers don’t seem to care much about laws. — 40th Street Black (@fortiethstreet) February 15, 2018

This is what the right blocking sensible gun laws looks like: https://t.co/OpWHHPixPW — Touré (@Toure) February 15, 2018

What “sensible gun law” would have stopped Nikolas Cruz? Since Touré has all the answers, why won’t he share that one with the class?

The Founding Fathers discussed adding to the Constitution the right for every citizen to own a gun. They decided against adding that. That—along with the technological advances since then—says the modern interpretation of 2A is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind. — Touré (@Toure) February 15, 2018

And take it from a guy who thinks 9/11 was an inside job and that SCUBA divers swam through the subway after Hurricane Sandy hit.

The idea that a specific gun reform could not have prevented this week's mass shooting and thus is irrelevant is a lame dodge meant to end the gun safety conversation. Every other major country handles this better than us. But we can’t figure anything out? Stop the madness. — Touré (@Toure) February 15, 2018

America is filled with efficacy. We are the nation that feels like we can accomplish anything. Climb Everest. Walk on the Moon. Police the whole world! But when it comes to guns, people (on the right) say some variation of: ‘There’s nothing we can do.’ Why? — Touré (@Toure) February 15, 2018

We’re still waiting for Touré to solve our gun violence problem. If it’s so obvious and simple, what’s the solution?

Which of the over 20,000 current gun laws do you have a problem with, Sparky? — Botty McBotface (@JammieWF) February 15, 2018

Please provide an example of any previously proposed gun control law that would have a realistic chance of passing a Democrat majority Congress AND would have prevented yesterday's attack. — Tom (@Iamdynomite1969) February 15, 2018

You have 280 characters now. You can list the gun laws which would've stopped this. https://t.co/r4FTpyLZTE — Curling Expert (@AnthonyBialy) February 15, 2018

We’ll wait. And wait and wait and wait …

The fact that Congress never acted on bump stocks — a change *even the NRA* supported at least in spirit — pretty much says it allhttps://t.co/a9uAnSzNMl — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 15, 2018

Democrats blocked it. A clean bill on bump stock regulations would pass today. https://t.co/U0mEED5DzJ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 15, 2018

Meanwhile, this blame-the-GOP business is getting really old. Not to mention incredibly disingenuous.

We can't just blame REPUBLICANS for not doing anything, because DEMOCRATS did nothing when they were in control of the house. — Nucci Levy (@nucci_levy) February 15, 2018

Seems like I remember an democrat controlled white house, Senate and House in the not too distant past….ya know during the Obama administration?? So what did they do? — Chris (@concretevol) February 15, 2018

They didn’t eliminate gun violence, that’s for sure.

Let's be even clearer…It's the voters who voted for those republicans to keep gun grabbers away. https://t.co/CNncCIuSHI — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) February 15, 2018

GP Republicans aren't blocking NY and CA from changing their gun laws. The Constitution is. https://t.co/UKkZ6JRSrE — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 15, 2018

No, idiot it is the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Remember the 2nd amendment. — Patrick (@patrickc76) February 15, 2018