Elizabeth Warren took a bold stand against Donald Trump and for her people today:

I’ve noticed that when my name comes up, @realDonaldTrump likes to talk about Pocahontas. So I figured, let’s talk about Pocahontas. Not the tale that's been twisted for centuries – but the real Pocahontas, and her story of heroism. And bravery. And pain. @NCAI1944 #ECWS2018 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) February 14, 2018

I also told the story of my parents, because they were real people too. The love they shared, the struggles they endured, the family they built, & the story they lived will always be a part of me. No one – not even the President – will ever take that part of me away. #ECWS2018 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) February 14, 2018

And, well, if Donald Trump ever tries to take that part of her away, Sen. Warren can fight back:

Yessssssss. We know she says she’s Cherokee, but come on. That’s gold!

😂😂😂 — Sherry Davis (@d74279646) February 14, 2018

Flawless. — It wasn't meh (@RightAllTheTime) February 14, 2018

Like an arrow to the heart of the matter. — Richard Vincent (@BigRMV) February 14, 2018

Snort!

***

