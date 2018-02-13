If Kirsten Gillibrand is going to make her way to the Democratic presidential nomination, she’s gonna do it clean:

I will no longer accept donations from corporate PACs, and I wanted to share why I’ve made that decision. I hope you’ll join me in doing everything we can to fight to reform our broken campaign finance system. pic.twitter.com/v2oWvEiUCe — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 13, 2018

What a gal, right?

THANK YOU — Progressive Congress (@ProgressiveCong) February 13, 2018

Good. Congrats. Hope others follow your lead. — Susan Barnett (@susanbarnett) February 13, 2018

Thank you! We need all @TheDemocrats to do the same. We the people can finance candidates that inspire us. We vote after all. Corporations can't vote. — East Bay Fan (@ciddog) February 13, 2018

you are doing it right. Good job. — Mr. Charles Lenchner (@clenchner) February 13, 2018

You know, on second thought, maybe you’d better not congratulate her for her stunning bravery just yet.

So are you just not taking corporate checks directly to your campaign, full stop? Does this include PACS who work on your behalf? Fundraising events etc? I'd like to know because it sounds like you're being carefully scripted to avoid mentioning those things — Bobby Goren (@youlikemyatname) February 13, 2018

I noticed your wording there: No more corporate PAC checks. So corporate non-PACs & not-specifically-corporate PACs are still A-OK, I presume. pic.twitter.com/WAtazWCecv — I Am The Cheese (@illuminarts1972) February 13, 2018

So if she's not taking money from corporate PACs, then I can only assume she's getting the money from somewhere else. https://t.co/hDBG6jJJoh — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 13, 2018

Union workers. — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) February 13, 2018

Definitely my first guess. https://t.co/iq7AlPpriV — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 13, 2018

Which is stolen from union workers. — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) February 13, 2018

Totally OK to accept PAC money stolen from union workers, though. https://t.co/SI5xZNW1kA — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 13, 2018

Yep. Totally OK.

She gladly and aggressively sought this money for 12 years, pretending she is pro-business. She is not taking it now because corporate PAC$ is an unbelievably tiny portion of Presidential campaign $. Phony from Day 1. Hillary with a personality. https://t.co/SI5xZNW1kA — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 13, 2018

"Because I'm from New York, and my re-election is assured thanks to the dipshits that vote here. This allows me the freedom to virtue signal and morally posture." https://t.co/ykDsVWnx16 — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) February 13, 2018

And let’s face it: That’s all this is. She’s got no interest in getting “corrosive” money out of politics, from corporate PACs or otherwise. At least not as long as she benefits from all that sweet, sweet cash.