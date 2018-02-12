Everybody’s making such a fuss over the Obama’s new portraits that were unveiled today. But you know who got left out in the cold again? The real president. No, not that one … the legitimate one: Hillary Clinton.

Even after everything she’s been through, she still can’t catch a break. That’s why tweeter Hale Razor is revealing the Hillary Clinton presidential portrait that should’ve been.

Are you ready?

.

.

.

.

.

.

Here it is:

Breathtaking. Absolutely breathtaking.

I think this one is better pic.twitter.com/8VZNbt6QJm — The Peoples Robot (@Red_Eye_Robot) February 12, 2018

the original post captures the essence of her heart — Razor (@hale_razor) February 12, 2018

That is so true.

They really captured her soul. — PrinceOfWhales (@OldmanOfTheWeb) February 12, 2018

HaHaHa pic.twitter.com/PnSwyg8ycp — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) February 12, 2018

Bawahahaha! Love it. — Marcy aka Mel 🎚🇺🇸 (@ync1994) February 12, 2018

She never looked better. — C.C.Hawthorne (@colleenglover06) February 12, 2018

You know, she never has.

***

Related:

ROFLMAO! Ben Shapiro’s HILARIOUS take on Michelle Obama’s portrait triggers a WHOLE lotta stupid

We have a WINNER! CuffyMeh drops a ‘comedy GOLD’ mic on Barack Obama’s official portrait

RUH-ROH! Chris Cillizza falls into lib hornet’s nest with this critique of Michelle Obama’s official portrait

SQUEE alert! WaPo art critic’s Obama portrait fawning rises to ‘North Korean-level’

‘Mistake? Or something else?’ Something’s VERY wrong with Barack Obama’s portrait [pics]

‘Now THAT is art!’ Hands down, this is THE BEST (and funniest) Obama portrait ‘meme’ OF THE DAY