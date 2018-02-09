Did no one at Fox News realize why this might be a bad idea?

COREY LEWANDOWSKI criticizes White House's handling of Rob Porter scandal: "The process they were supposed to have in place failed… The public reports now say that multiple people in the building were made aware of this over the course of the last few months." pic.twitter.com/NXgN0UpNMi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2018

Lewandowski on John Kelly: "The general is there to put in policies and processes and procedures, & in this case those didn't work and we need to find out why… If people aren't going to qualify for a top secret security clearance, they shouldn't be in the building." pic.twitter.com/1CExfwOOyx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2018

Corey Lewandowski probably isn’t the best guy to point fingers when it comes to the White House’s handling of the Rob Porter mess

Every journo should mention @MichelleFields to @CLewandowski_ on air if they insist on having him on talking hitting women. https://t.co/T7vWbegls4 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 9, 2018

Excuse me, you spelled "stopping an assassination attempt" wrong https://t.co/V1LNEUVhCb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2018

Heh. Joking aside, though, this is just all kinds of wrong.

And he’s speaking from experience!! — Moore (@Moore1766) February 9, 2018

Wow. He has some audacity. — KyZephyr (@Louzephyr76) February 9, 2018

The chutzpah is mind boggling — Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) February 9, 2018

I was like, why the fuck are talking to Lewandowski? — DC (@DRCallista) February 9, 2018

So let me get this straight….so @FoxNews asks an abuser how another abuser should have been handled.

You can’t make this shit up folks — ArtOfTheSteal (@art_steal) February 9, 2018

Ah, the guy that assaulted a reporter during the campaign in now an expert in reporting assault?! — Vote2018! 🗳 (@TurnLeft4Reagan) February 9, 2018

Lewandowski grabbed a reporter by the arm & left bruises on it. What a piece of work. Zero credibility. — NurseMom (@RiseUpAbove) February 9, 2018

He put his hands on a female reporter,Hope Hicks was his mistress. — Boomerang 231 (@kcookie818) February 9, 2018