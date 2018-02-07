Yesterday, Donald Trump congratulated Elon Musk for SpaceX’s (mostly) successful launch of Falcon Heavy:
Congratulations @ElonMusk and @SpaceX on the successful #FalconHeavy launch. This achievement, along with @NASA’s commercial and international partners, continues to show American ingenuity at its best! pic.twitter.com/eZfLSpyJPK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018
Al Jazeera’s AJ+ really thought they were teaching him a lesson with this response:
Elon Musk is an immigrant from South Africa. pic.twitter.com/eGSsmO23C9
— AJ+ (@ajplus) February 7, 2018
As it turned out, they were the ones who got schooled:
Is that where he did this? https://t.co/gMvq2D1hOr
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 7, 2018
Game, set, and match.