Yesterday, Donald Trump congratulated Elon Musk for SpaceX’s (mostly) successful launch of Falcon Heavy:

Congratulations @ElonMusk and @SpaceX on the successful #FalconHeavy launch. This achievement, along with @NASA’s commercial and international partners, continues to show American ingenuity at its best! pic.twitter.com/eZfLSpyJPK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018

Al Jazeera’s AJ+ really thought they were teaching him a lesson with this response:

Elon Musk is an immigrant from South Africa. pic.twitter.com/eGSsmO23C9 — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 7, 2018

As it turned out, they were the ones who got schooled:

Is that where he did this? https://t.co/gMvq2D1hOr — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 7, 2018

Game, set, and match.