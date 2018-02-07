Yesterday, Donald Trump congratulated Elon Musk for SpaceX’s (mostly) successful launch of Falcon Heavy:

Al Jazeera’s AJ+ really thought they were teaching him a lesson with this response:

Trending

As it turned out, they were the ones who got schooled:

Game, set, and match.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: al JazeeraDonald TrumpElon MuskFalcon HeavyimmigrantsimmigrationJim TreacherSpaceX