Joe Biden doesn’t care much for Donald Trump’s tone when it comes to our intelligence agencies:

Former Vice President Biden on President Trump’s attacks on the FBI: “What do you think they’re thinking in Moscow? This is doing everything that Putin ever wanted.” https://t.co/K8Q221qPIx pic.twitter.com/KUBr0xzTQ4

Putin, huh?

Hey, Joe. The Eighties called!

Why Mitt Romney's Cold War mentality is out of date: http://t.co/Rj6HtOiv #RomneyNotReady

Well, that’s awkward. So is this:

"We have given Putin a simple choice: respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, or face increasing consequences." -VP Biden

Oof.

It gets better, though:

More from CNN:

“The President has some difficulty with precision,” Biden said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Biden said he marvels at some of the comments Trump makes and referenced a line from Trump on Monday that Democrats who did not applaud his State of the Union address were “un-American” and “treasonous.”

The White House has since called the remark tongue-in-cheek, with press secretary Sarah Sanders saying on Tuesday that Trump was “clearly joking.”

“Well let me tell you, he’s a joke,” Biden said in response.