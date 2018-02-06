Joe Biden doesn’t care much for Donald Trump’s tone when it comes to our intelligence agencies:
Former Vice President Biden on President Trump’s attacks on the FBI: “What do you think they’re thinking in Moscow? This is doing everything that Putin ever wanted.” https://t.co/K8Q221qPIx pic.twitter.com/KUBr0xzTQ4
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 6, 2018
Putin, huh?
Joe Biden is lecturing us on Putin. Cool. Roll tape https://t.co/AhpuL9lffj
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2018
Hey, Joe. The Eighties called!
Why Mitt Romney's Cold War mentality is out of date: http://t.co/Rj6HtOiv #RomneyNotReady
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2012
Well, that’s awkward. So is this:
"We have given Putin a simple choice: respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, or face increasing consequences." -VP Biden
— VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) October 2, 2014
Boy you showed him https://t.co/x4iTqXdEpA
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2018
Oof.
Sounds like Uncle Joe is stuck in a Cold War mindset. https://t.co/P7WgAnapmJ
— BT (@back_ttys) February 6, 2018
It gets better, though:
Biden: Trump is ‘a joke’ https://t.co/DfcS354Tkg @niaCNN @amandacarpenter @ananavarro on @TheLeadCNN
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 6, 2018
More from CNN:
“The President has some difficulty with precision,” Biden said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.
Biden said he marvels at some of the comments Trump makes and referenced a line from Trump on Monday that Democrats who did not applaud his State of the Union address were “un-American” and “treasonous.”
The White House has since called the remark tongue-in-cheek, with press secretary Sarah Sanders saying on Tuesday that Trump was “clearly joking.”
“Well let me tell you, he’s a joke,” Biden said in response.
Joe Biden calling someone else a joke? Gotta love that.
Biden would know a joke when he sees it.
— Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) February 6, 2018
Is Joe gonna go for the trifecta and denounce Trump’s history with women, too? Because we wouldn’t advise that.