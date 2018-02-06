Joe Biden doesn’t care much for Donald Trump’s tone when it comes to our intelligence agencies:

Putin, huh?

Hey, Joe. The Eighties called!

Well, that’s awkward. So is this:

Oof.

It gets better, though:

More from CNN:

“The President has some difficulty with precision,” Biden said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Biden said he marvels at some of the comments Trump makes and referenced a line from Trump on Monday that Democrats who did not applaud his State of the Union address were “un-American” and “treasonous.”

The White House has since called the remark tongue-in-cheek, with press secretary Sarah Sanders saying on Tuesday that Trump was “clearly joking.”

“Well let me tell you, he’s a joke,” Biden said in response.

Joe Biden calling someone else a joke? Gotta love that.

Is Joe gonna go for the trifecta and denounce Trump’s history with women, too? Because we wouldn’t advise that.

